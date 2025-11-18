Justice Investigates Irregular Land Reallocation in San Vicente del Raspeig The land, located in Camí de la Torreta, was cordoned off by the Town Hall at the beginning of October.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of San Vicente del Raspeig has initiated proceedings for the alleged irregular reallocation of land located in Camí de la Torreta. The area was cordoned off by the Town Hall in the first week of October, in accordance with the Valencian Agency for Territorial Protection. The Seprona has begun proceedings for a suspected crime concerning land planning and urban development in plot 8, Polygon 8 of the municipality.

According to the town council, the investigation began after the detection of the division of the land into 17 subplots located on non-developable agricultural protection land, contrary to the criteria of the Town Hall and the Valencian Agency for Territorial Protection.

Fines of up to €3,000

As a precautionary measure, both institutions have supported the cordoning off of this area by the Local Police to prevent access and have demanded that the owners remove the irregular reallocation and restore the land to its original state.

Such infractions can result in fines of up to €3,000 and also allow for the subsidiary execution by the Valencian Agency, without prejudice to the initiation of proceedings for a very serious offence, with fines ranging from 20% to 30% of the sale value of the subdivided lots. Additionally, the failure to suspend actions is considered an aggravating circumstance.

The Town Hall is examining other plots within the municipal area where irregular divisions may also be occurring to allocate agricultural land for purposes not contemplated in local and regional regulations.