Justice Grants Aid to 19 Local Entities in Alicante to Promote Conflict Mediation This contribution provides citizens with a free service to comply with the new procedural requirement of LO 1/2025

Justice and Public Administration Department has granted aid to 56 local entities -19 in the province of Alicante- to promote mediation through the Proximity Mediation Services (Mediaprop) during the year 2025.

This extrajudicial mediation service, an initiative of the Generalitat, is implemented by the local entities benefiting from the subsidy granted by the Department. For this year, the total amount of aid granted exceeds 670,000 euros.

The aim is for municipalities and communities to establish a Mediaprop service. In this way, Justice aims to promote mediation as an appropriate means of dispute resolution (ADR) and, in turn, offer an alternative to the judicial process for conflict resolution accessible to all citizens, ensuring its gratuity at all times.

The local entities and municipalities benefiting from these aids for 2025 in the province of Alicante: Alfàs del Pi

Alicante

Aspe

Banyeres de Mariola

Benidorm

Callosa de Segura

Cox

Dolores

Elche

Elda

Guardamar del Segura

Onil

Pego

Pinoso

Sant Joan

La Vila Joiosa

Mancomunidad de municipios de la Marina Alta (Macma)

Purpose of the aids

The Department's aids are intended to finance proximity mediation services in the municipalities of the Valencian Community with an official population figure exceeding 7,000 inhabitants and with justice of the peace courts assisted by civil service personnel, in municipalities that are judicial district headquarters and in the communities of municipalities of the Marina Alta (Macma) and Tierra del Vino.

The Mediaprop service is offered by the municipality or community of municipalities to facilitate the holding of informative sessions and, where appropriate, extrajudicial mediation sessions, at the request of citizens, individual mediators, and mediation entities of the Valencian Community.

Additionally, it offers attention and information to citizens about mediation as an alternative to the judicial process. It also provides a professional mediator to intervene in extrajudicial mediation procedures, including informative sessions.

New law

Furthermore, the new Organic Law 1/2025, of January 2, on measures regarding the efficiency of the Public Justice Service, has introduced a new procedural requirement for the exercise of judicial actions in civil and commercial matters, consisting of the need to resort, before embarking on the judicial route, to an appropriate means of dispute resolution (ADR), among which mediation is included.

In this context, the Mediaprop Services offer citizens, free of charge, the possibility of resorting to extrajudicial mediation to resolve their conflicts before going to court and, if necessary, to file the corresponding lawsuit by accrediting compliance with the aforementioned procedural requirement, thus facilitating the resolution of their disputes and the defense of their rights.