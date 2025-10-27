Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Cecopi meeting. LP

Judge Requests Call List from the Day of the Storm Provided by Mazón to Les Corts

The magistrate requests this information days before the appearance of journalist Maribel Vilaplana

A. Rallo

Monday, 27 October 2025, 14:15

The judge investigating the storm is tightening the investigation around President Carlos Mazón. In an order notified to the parties on Monday, she has requested Les Corts to provide the certificate of calls made by the president on the afternoon of the storm.

This information is contained in a document prepared by the Presidency, but it is not the official call log, like a phone company's bill. In reality, it is a selection of those communications provided to the Les Corts Investigation Commission.

This request comes before the testimony of the journalist who dined with the head of the Consell, whose celebration was ordered last week in a ruling by the Valencia Court, to which the instructor refers. "The call list that is intended to be collected is a public document," reasons the magistrate.

This is breaking news and we are working to expand the information.

