Judge Receives Remaining Videos from Cecopi

One of the new videos from the Cecopi meeting received by the judge concerning the dana.

A.G. Friday, 31 October 2025, 19:20 Comenta Share

The investigation into the dana continues to gather more audiovisual material. The external agency hired by the Generalitat has sent additional footage to what was initially provided, which included the hydrological alert concerning the Poyo ravine and the order to mobilise the firefighters.

In one of these videos recently sent to the court, the head of Emergencies is heard admitting that what "worries her the most" is the mentioned ravine, while a technician lists the municipalities that could be affected. All this occurred before 2 p.m., three hours before the Cecopi meeting was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Ampliar Councillor Pradas, in one of the new Cecopi videos sent to the judge concerning the dana. LP

Ampliar New footage from the Cecopi meeting. LP

Following the above, two key circumstances occurred. On one hand, the withdrawal of firefighters from monitoring the ravines without notifying the conselleria. On the other, consecutive emails from the CHJ warning of the descending flow. Nothing more was known about this until the infamous email at 6:43 p.m. warning of a brutal surge.