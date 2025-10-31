Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the new videos from the Cecopi meeting received by the judge concerning the dana.
One of the new videos from the Cecopi meeting received by the judge concerning the dana. EP

Judge Receives Remaining Videos from Cecopi

External Agency Hired by Emergencies Delivers All Material to Court

A.G.

Friday, 31 October 2025, 19:20

Comenta

The investigation into the dana continues to gather more audiovisual material. The external agency hired by the Generalitat has sent additional footage to what was initially provided, which included the hydrological alert concerning the Poyo ravine and the order to mobilise the firefighters.

In one of these videos recently sent to the court, the head of Emergencies is heard admitting that what "worries her the most" is the mentioned ravine, while a technician lists the municipalities that could be affected. All this occurred before 2 p.m., three hours before the Cecopi meeting was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Councillor Pradas, in one of the new Cecopi videos sent to the judge concerning the dana. LP
New footage from the Cecopi meeting. LP

Following the above, two key circumstances occurred. On one hand, the withdrawal of firefighters from monitoring the ravines without notifying the conselleria. On the other, consecutive emails from the CHJ warning of the descending flow. Nothing more was known about this until the infamous email at 6:43 p.m. warning of a brutal surge.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía investiga un presunto caso de acoso escolar a un menor de 12 años en un colegio de Alicante
  2. 2 La nueva línea circular del Tram de Alicante hacia el sur se condiciona al fin de las obras de la Estación Intermodal
  3. 3 Alicante cambia la fecha de sus mercadillos por el festivo de Todos los Santos: ¿cuándo abren?
  4. 4 Detenido a punto de coger un vuelo en Alicante tras abandonar a su hijo en un centro de menores de Donosti
  5. 5 Todo lo que tienes que saber de la Fira de Tots Sants de Cocentaina 2025: aparcamiento, horarios y actos
  6. 6 El recibo del agua en Alicante subirá en 2026: el Pleno ratifica cambios en la tarifa
  7. 7 Un robo en Alicante destapa una trama de exportación ilegal de coches de alta gama
  8. 8 Torrecilla quiere al argelino Puch en el Hércules
  9. 9 El Horneo EÓN Alicante destituye a Fernando Latorre como entrenador
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 30 de octubre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Judge Receives Remaining Videos from Cecopi