Juanfran Pérez Llorca Assesses Fire Damage at Marina Baixa Hospital The PP's designated candidate to succeed Carlos Mazón visited the centre alongside the mayors of Benidorm and La Vila Joiosa

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Thursday, 13 November 2025, 12:55

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the mayor of Finestrat and newly appointed as the Popular Party's candidate for the presidency of the Valencian Government, visited the Marina Baixa Regional Hospital at midday today. A fire had broken out earlier in the morning during the centre's expansion works.

Pérez Llorca was accompanied on this visit by the mayors of La Vila Joiosa, Marcos Zaragoza, and Benidorm (also the president of the Provincial Council of Alicante), Toni Pérez. After discussions with the fire extinguishing team leaders, the Finestrat mayor stated, "I have come with the mayors of La Vila Joiosa and Benidorm to get first-hand information on the progress of the fire that occurred during the hospital's expansion works."

As previously reported by the Provincial Fire Consortium and the Department of Health, the likely next president of the Valencian Government confirmed that "fortunately, the fire is under control, it has not affected the main building or the patients, and there are no casualties."

He also expressed his "gratitude to the hospital management and the security forces for the excellent operation they have carried out."