Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pérez Llorca with Toni Pérez and Marcos Zaragoza TA

Juanfran Pérez Llorca Assesses Fire Damage at Marina Baixa Hospital

The PP's designated candidate to succeed Carlos Mazón visited the centre alongside the mayors of Benidorm and La Vila Joiosa

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 12:55

Comenta

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the mayor of Finestrat and newly appointed as the Popular Party's candidate for the presidency of the Valencian Government, visited the Marina Baixa Regional Hospital at midday today. A fire had broken out earlier in the morning during the centre's expansion works.

Pérez Llorca was accompanied on this visit by the mayors of La Vila Joiosa, Marcos Zaragoza, and Benidorm (also the president of the Provincial Council of Alicante), Toni Pérez. After discussions with the fire extinguishing team leaders, the Finestrat mayor stated, "I have come with the mayors of La Vila Joiosa and Benidorm to get first-hand information on the progress of the fire that occurred during the hospital's expansion works."

As previously reported by the Provincial Fire Consortium and the Department of Health, the likely next president of the Valencian Government confirmed that "fortunately, the fire is under control, it has not affected the main building or the patients, and there are no casualties."

He also expressed his "gratitude to the hospital management and the security forces for the excellent operation they have carried out."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  2. 2 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  3. 3 Locura total por ver a Argentina entrenar en Elche: agotadas las 20.000 invitaciones
  4. 4 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  5. 5 Un incendio en el Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa obliga a confinar pacientes y personal sanitario
  6. 6 Cae en la provincia de Alicante una red que explotaba sexualmente a mujeres captadas en Colombia
  7. 7 La hoguera Ángeles-Felipe Bergé celebra el primer gran mercadillo solidario de la Navidad en Alicante
  8. 8 Los vecinos de la playa de San Juan de Alicante piden un cartel al estilo de Hollywood
  9. 9 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central
  10. 10 El mercadillo de Babel, en Alicante, cambia de calles por las obras del nuevo parking municipal

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Juanfran Pérez Llorca Assesses Fire Damage at Marina Baixa Hospital

Juanfran Pérez Llorca Assesses Fire Damage at Marina Baixa Hospital