Journey to the BMW Motorrad Days: Passion for the 'Propeller' Under the Skin

On a tattoo artist's table, under one of the village tents at the BMW Motorrad Days, Sergio lies with his arm extended as the BMW logo is permanently inked onto his skin. "I've been a biker since I was young, and for the past 20 years, I've only owned BMWs, a total of 5 bikes, all with boxer engines, my favourite. So, I wanted to tattoo this emblem that represents me so well," Sergio confesses as the Bavarian colours are etched onto him.

"Last year, more than 60 people got one of our tattoos," explains Alejandro Gómez, Marketing Manager of BMW Motorrad Spain. The brand encourages attendees to show their fandom by offering the iconic propeller logo tattoo or the emblem of the BMW Motorrad Days, an event that celebrated its 21st edition from October 17 to 19, aimed not only at owners or enthusiasts of the German brand but also at any motorcycle lover wanting to enjoy a weekend full of activities, including product tests on both asphalt and off-road routes, exhibitions of industry novelties, various entertainments, live music, gastronomy, and above all, a respectful atmosphere where thousands share their passion for motorcycles in a healthy and friendly manner.

"The event's goal is clear," confesses the BMW representative, "to strengthen the BMW Motorrad community and bring the riding experience closer to the public with the brand's latest innovations in a unique seaside setting."

Not all proposals were as challenging or irreversible at the heart of this popular gathering. There are a thousand other ways to entertain a motorcycle enthusiast, especially a "BMW fan" who carries their passion much deeper than under the skin, in the heart.

The event village, located on the promenade of Peñíscola, a coastal city in the province of Castellón, hosted the German brand's festival in Spain for the second consecutive year (previous editions were held in Sabiñánigo). Visitors could spend an entire weekend without a dull moment.

From what we observed, this event is actually the grand finale of a plan that usually starts hundreds of kilometres away, from all over the peninsula. Groups of friends or biker families gather to start their weekend with a motorcycle route leading to the event, and once there, park their machines to relax and enjoy one of the best motorcycle parties currently on the national scene, both for the organisational display, the variety of entertainment, and the massive pilgrimage of two-wheel enthusiasts it attracts.

And something we found truly important: the BMW Days is a transversal festival, without labels, welcoming virtually any type of biker. The Munich factory has all styles in its catalogue, so motorcyclists of any preference could find their favourite spot at the BMW Motorrad Days.

Sports bike lovers, for instance, could explore and touch the German Sport range, including the spectacular M 1000 RR, or participate in two of the most adrenaline-pumping activities: the circuit simulator to knee-slide with the S1000RR or the wheelie machine, with an R 1300 R mounted on a platform to learn to lift the wheel like a professional rider.

The electric world was also well represented, and those interested could test the current models of the range, the CE 04 and CE 02, on a peaceful route through the cobbled streets of Peñíscola's beautiful old town, without generating the slightest noise or emission. Another fun activity was completing a gymkhana aboard a CE 02, performing slaloms and driving skill tests, with prizes for participants with the best times.

One of the most crowded spaces was the Custom area, with the Heritage range displayed with different versions of the R 18 family and the new R 12 S. In that same space, one of the busiest, there was the possibility to visit the barber for a beard trim or haircut, get a tattoo like Sergio, watch artist Javier Peña hand-paint an R Nine T, or simply enjoy a beer while friends shared the latest road stories, played foosball or darts, or just enjoyed the music DJs played all day.

Food stalls were also abundant, offering everything from burgers, nachos, or hot dogs to paella or grilled meats. Meanwhile, the official BMW Motorrad merchandise and equipment store kept selling commemorative t-shirts, sweatshirts, or caps, and the helmet storage service was busy housing the bikers' belongings, allowing them to enjoy all the village's offerings without burden.

The Bavarian firm's concepts that will pave the way for upcoming models, likely to be seen at the next Milan show in 2025, like the R 20 Concept or one of the most anticipated, the F 450 GS, drew much attention. In contrast, there were also models that delighted the most nostalgic, such as the 1953 R68 or the 1985 R80 G/S.

There were also spaces dedicated to BMW Motorrad clubs, specialised talks by Agustín Ostos from the SoyTribu project and Espeth Beard (the first English woman to circumnavigate the world on a motorcycle), a seat upholstery workshop by Lolo Pámanes, as well as the popular Moto-school, allowing interested parties to try a motorcycle without a license, or the spectacular Stunt Show by Narcís Roca.

Obviously, the segments that currently gather the most followers for the German brand, Touring and Adventure, also had a wide representation at the event, both through the model exhibition itself and the vast offerings surrounding this world of motorcycle tourism present at the event.

From companies specialising in travel organisation to brands of equipment and accessories (such as SHAD, Wünderlich, or Givi), personalisation, insurers, etc. There were also themed routes organised by IMTBIKE (Walled City Route of Morella and route through the Bajo Maestrazgo), Travelbike (The Spanish Tuscany and Valderrobres), BMW Motorrad Club Catalunya (Maestrat Route) and Amigos Clásicas, allowing attendees to discover and enjoy the landscapes and roads of the province's interior. A feast for lovers of great routes.

Among the most sought-after activities were the product tests. The organisation offered visitors more than 150 units of various models, mainly the latest focused on travel or mixed excursions. The most requested were the R 1300 GS and the R 12 GS. Everything was exceptionally organised, by groups and schedules, to sign up and enjoy the guided route by monitors. More than 3,000 tests were conducted over the weekend, a clear indicator of the success of this activity, one of the most important at the BMW Motorrad Days.

And as a grand finale, good music was a must. BMW had set up an impressive stage on the beach of Peñíscola, next to the event village, worthy of major concerts. To entertain the more than 10,000 bikers who attended the BMW Days over the weekend, the performances were top-notch. On Friday, with free access, performances by Dani Moreno "El Gallo" and Darwin. On Saturday, with a €29 entry, the highlights were William Miller Band, DJ Nano, and especially Loquillo, one of the best Spanish rockers in history, who found an enthusiastic audience in Peñíscola for his great hits.

On Sunday, the roars of the boxer engines and the imposing BMW mechanics began to leave the promenade and streets of Peñíscola, which for three days was flooded with the great German motorcycles. The endless rows of bikes parked in front of the city's castle, completing yet another year of a spectacular motorcycle postcard, began to head home, waiting for a year to pass to return to the "BMW mecca," a must-visit for any BMW owner or fan at least once in a lifetime...