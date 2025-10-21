Josep Oliu: "Sabadell will continue to be Alicante's bank" The president of the Catalan banking entity emphasizes that the solo project is a "Spanish bank," with special importance in regions where it has a strong presence.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 21:20 Comenta Share

"Very pleased." This is how Banco Sabadell's president, Josep Oliu, expressed himself during his first visit to Alicante after the failure of BBVA's takeover bid, in which only 25% of the Catalan bank's shareholders supported the purchase process.

Oliu highlighted the importance of this outcome "which allows us to continue with our project, which is beneficial for society and businesses." He stated this during his opening speech at the III and IV Banco Sabadell Foundation Marine Sustainability Awards gala, held this Tuesday at the ADDA. The event was attended by numerous clients and shareholders of the bank in Alicante, who welcomed the president with great applause.

The leader of the Catalan bank did not miss the opportunity to speak about Banco Sabadell's solo project, dubbed as "a Spanish bank project." Oliu emphasized the "proximity" of the banking entity in regions where the brand has a strong presence, such as Alicante, Murcia, or Asturias, apart from Catalonia.

In fact, the president of Banco Sabadell reaffirmed the entity's commitment to Alicante, which he called his "adopted city." Oliu assured that the bank is "intrinsically linked to the business community and the population of the province" and firmly stated that "we will continue to be the bank here, in Alicante."

In this regard, he announced that these marine sustainability awards will henceforth always be presented in Alicante. Although the first two editions were held in Bilbao and Vigo, Banco Sabadell confirms that the Alicante city will now be its annual venue.

Support from shareholders

The president of Banco Sabadell also wanted to thank the clients and shareholders of Alicante "for the support they have given us throughout the process of defending the bank's welfare." In this regard, in statements to the media, Oliu reaffirmed the "total" support of the Alicante shareholders: "Those who are clients and have placed their trust both in the bank and in their role as shareholders have given us incredible and resounding support, and those from Alicante were the first."

Oliu highlighted the next steps Banco Sabadell will take in its solo project. "We have sold TSB, our British subsidiary, and have redefined that our project is a banking one at the level of Spain in the different regions."

The president of Banco Sabadell recalled that the absorptions of other banks "throughout different eras" have helped weave a network of "shareholders and clients who support us everywhere." In this sense, the leader of the Catalan banking entity firmly reaffirmed that their social mission is "to be the best bank for businesses in every region where we have a presence."

Commitment to sustainability

During the gala, in his speech, Josep Oliu wanted to highlight Banco Sabadell's support in sustainability matters. For the president of the financial entity, this "must be compatible with the materialization of results" and he emphasized that the bank "has mobilized more than 68 billion euros since 2021 in sustainable finance, surpassing the initial goal."

Oliu indicated that through this financing "we accompany companies in their sustainable transformation and solutions adapted to areas such as sustainable mobility, circular economy, or ecological transition, among others."