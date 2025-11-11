Dr Jorge Alió Honoured in Barcelona for Pioneering Laser Eye Surgery The professor delivered four lectures at the inaugural LOB 2025 conference on therapeutic keratopigmentation and cataract and presbyopia surgery

T.A. Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

Dr Jorge Alió, a pioneer in refractive and corneal surgery, has been honoured with the Special Award for Excellence at the First International Laser Eye Congress Barcelona (LOB 2025), held on 7th November in the Catalan capital.

The event, organised alongside the Italian Society of Ophthalmological and Oculoplastic Innovation and the Pan-American Ophthalmology Society, recognised the professor's career and ongoing contributions to medical and surgical innovation in ophthalmology. The award was presented during the closing ceremony, attended by over 70 national and international experts.

During this scientific session, Jorge Alió delivered four key presentations in high-level clinical sessions. As the founder of modern keratopigmentation, he served as both moderator and speaker in the session dedicated to keratopigmentation. He outlined the surgical principles, therapeutic indications, and results of this innovative technique, studied for over 16 years with his team in Alicante, which restores the normal appearance of deformed eyes using corneal pigments. In the second edition of his book 'Text and Atlas on Corneal Pigmentation', Alió updates the knowledge on this corneal surgical technique.

In the cataract surgery segment, he presented the latest advancements in 'Automatic Capsulotomy with Capsulaser', highlighting its precision and utility in premium lenses. Later, in the presbyopia surgery session, he analysed the PresbyMAX technique as a personalised tool for restoring near vision.

The LOB 2025 Congress brought together ophthalmologists, optometrists, and professionals from the ocular aesthetic field for an intensive day focused on the latest laser technologies applied to the retina, macula, glaucoma, presbyopia, keratoconus, cataracts, and iris, as well as new applications in periocular aesthetics and photomedicine. Artificial intelligence and automation also featured prominently in the programme, as part of the new technological era in ophthalmology.

With this distinction at the first LOB 2025 meeting, the 7th Most Influential and Inspiring Ophthalmologist in the World in Cataract and Refractive Surgery on 'The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025', the only Spaniard among the top 50, once again consolidates his role as an international leader in ophthalmological innovation, integrating technology, clinical ethics, and teaching excellence into his daily practice.