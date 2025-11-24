Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Carlos Baño, Moncho Riquelme, and Jesús Navarro at the Businessmen's Lunch where the Chamber's president passed the baton to the Novelda native to be the Santa Cruz proclaimer. TA

Jesús Navarro of Carmencita to Deliver Santa Cruz Proclamation in 2026 Featuring Rancapino Chico

The general director of the Alicante spice company has participated in this year's procession with the Christ of Faith 'El Gitano'

M.C.

Monday, 24 November 2025, 10:55

Jesús Navarro Alberola, general director of Carmencita, will deliver the proclamation for the Santa Cruz Brotherhood on March 28, 2026, at La Ermita square, as announced this Wednesday by the Elder Brother, Moncho Riquelme, during the Businessmen's Lunch. Simultaneously, the president officially confirmed that flamenco singer Alonso Núñez Fernández 'Rancapino Chico', regarded as one of the current flamenco figures, will perform at the same event.

Jesús Navarro, who received the news during the Businessmen's Lunch, stated, "I had the fortune to process last year with 'El Gitano'. It was my first time, and the sensations I experienced were countless. All of them were bathed in faith, admiration for the bearers and Nazarenes, and the fusion between the religious and the cultural. You cannot be more Alicantean. All of this, moreover, born from the heart and feelings of simple and humble people. The whole procession deeply impacted me." Navarro expressed these words, still astonished by Riquelme's unexpected announcement. They were accompanied by Carlos Baño, president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, who was the proclaimer in 2025.

If La Ermita square already sells out during the Institutional Act prior to Holy Week, it will happen again in 2026. The performance of 'Rancapino Chico', the singer born in Chiclana de la Frontera, Cádiz, as explained by the president, "will mark a milestone in the brotherhood's history. We have been trying for several years to bring him to Alicante for what he represents and is for current flamenco, a true figure. Having a personality of such stature will be a real event. Listening to his torn voice in such an Alicantean and Santa Cruz setting will surely move the attendees with emotion."

The Santa Cruz Brotherhood will host the XXII Meeting of Brotherhoods and Confraternities of the Descent in October 2026, which will be held in Alicante. A delegation, led by the Elder Brother, Moncho Riquelme, and the foreman of the Descent, Andrés Mas Rodríguez, has traveled to Plasencia (Cáceres) in recent weeks to advance details of the planned program of events. One of them, the most promotional impact of what Santa Cruz is and represents, the Extraordinary Exit of the Descent scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2026.

