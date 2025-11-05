Jesuits Suspend Priest Over Alleged Abuse of Minor in Alicante The director of the Prison Pastoral Commission has been suspended following the 'credibility' of events that occurred in the first decade of the century.

The Society of Jesus has provisionally removed a Jesuit priest from his position following accusations of sexual abuse against a minor, which allegedly took place in Alicante and Zaragoza in the first decade of this century, according to a statement released by the religious order on Tuesday.

The priest held a position within the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), from which he has also been removed. Neither the CEE nor the congregation has disclosed the name of the accused or any other relevant details about his position, only stating that he is not a bishop. This newspaper has learned that he is the former director of the Prison Pastoral Commission, who has already been suspended from this responsibility.

The Society of Jesus became aware in July 2025, through its internal reporting channel, of alleged acts of abuse against minors, which are said to have occurred in the first decade of this century. After initial internal verifications in September 2025, a 'credible testimony' was obtained, as stated in the communiqué.

The Jesuits then provided the information to the Prosecutor's Office, among other things, to determine whether the possible acts are time-barred given the dates they allegedly occurred, at least fifteen years ago. 'If they are not, the Society of Jesus trusts in the work of justice to uncover the truth and will cooperate fully as required,' the religious order's note states.

Removed by the CEE

In any case, in the realm of canon law, abuse crimes do not prescribe in the same terms as in civil jurisdiction, 'so the canonical procedure could continue even if the criminal route had no course,' they recall.

In the same month of September when the Society of Jesus gave 'credibility' to the abuses, the Jesuits informed the Episcopal Conference, given that the mentioned priest was at that time - just over a month ago - holding a position dependent on the CEE, although not one of the most important in the structure of that Catholic Church institution.

The accused - J. A. G., a priest closely linked to Asturias - had held the position of director of the Prison Pastoral Commission since 2024. Those functions 'continue as normal' as the Jesuit has been replaced by the Mercedarian José María Carod, who managed the Prison Pastoral in the archdiocese of Barcelona.

According to the CEE's organizational chart, this department is responsible for attending to the spiritual needs of prisoners and offering them reintegration paths. It depends on the Episcopal Subcommission for Charitable and Social Action, which in turn belongs to the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral.

Currently, nearly a hundred people, including priests, laypeople, and other religious figures, work for the CEE in Madrid. The same sources have pointed out that they do not see the need to review their protocols regarding the selection of their personnel 'because they are consistent.'

In any case, the Jesuit accused of pedophilia has been removed from his position and all responsibilities pending clarification of the situation. Following his suspension, the priest remains in a community of the Society of Jesus, without pastoral relation or activity 'and subject to precautionary measures of limitation and supervision.'

According to the religious order's communiqué, 'without prejudice to the right to the presumption of innocence of the accused Jesuit,' the Society is doing everything in its power to clarify the facts, continuing to gather testimonies that could 'confirm, clarify, or add relevant information about this or other hypothetical cases.'

They also express their full willingness to cooperate 'in whatever is necessary' with judicial and ecclesiastical authorities. 'Our commitment is to listen, welcome, and accompany those who may have been affected,' they state.

In this regard, they point out that the commitment of all the centers of the Society of Jesus to create safe environments 'is unequivocal.' 'We have been working for years, with measures for prevention, training, awareness, and detection of any type of abuse or inappropriate conduct that may occur in our works,' they add. In fact, in 2019, the Jesuits opened a public email address (proteccion@jesuitas.es) to receive information regarding abuses and in 2021 published a report on the abuses committed by their religious members in Spain.

For its part, in a brief message, the Episcopal Conference has joined 'the feeling of pain expressed by the Society of Jesus and the effort to ensure that these situations do not occur in the life of the Church.'

