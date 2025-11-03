Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Jennifer Aniston. EP

Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Relationship with Jim Curtis Official with a Public Birthday Greeting

The actress shared a photo of them together with the message: "Happy birthday, my love. I adore you."

Joaquina Dueñas

Monday, 3 November 2025, 11:25

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, the emotional coach who has captured the heart of the popular actress, were first seen together last July. The couple was photographed on a yacht in Mallorca alongside Jason Bateman, a friend of the 'Friends' star, and his wife, Amanda Anka. The chemistry between the new couple was undeniable, but until now, neither had publicly confirmed their relationship. Jennifer has now chosen to share a heartfelt message for her boyfriend's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday, my love. I adore you," alongside a romantic black-and-white photo of them embracing.

Aniston and Curtis's relationship blossomed from friendship into love. The hypnotherapist and coach presents a different profile from the men typically seen with the actress, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. At 22, Curtis was diagnosed with a spinal condition causing chronic pain, spasms, and paralysis, necessitating the use of a cane. This ailment became the catalyst for his personal transformation.

Once a sportsman and Wall Street executive, the impact of his illness led Curtis to reassess his life and reinvent himself as an emotional coach. It was this aspect that caught Aniston's attention, as she felt a connection with him after reading his work.

