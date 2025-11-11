Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. Fernando Alvarado / Efe

The Javis Part Ways After Fifteen Years Together

The screenwriters, directors, and producers will continue as a creative duo in their ongoing and future projects.

I. C. Roncal

Madrid

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 18:15

Comenta

Los Javis, the duo consisting of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, have decided to part ways after nearly fifteen years together. However, the screenwriters, directors, and producers, who are currently working on the filming of 'La bola negra', their second film following 'La llamada', are ending their romantic relationship but will continue as a creative partnership.

This has been confirmed by sources close to both parties to 'El País'. According to the newspaper, although they will no longer be together, they will maintain all their shared professional commitments, continuing their creative collaboration and sustaining their partnership in ongoing and future professional projects. Interestingly, in the sketch that opened yesterday's interview with Rosalía on 'La revuelta', which brought together actors, artists, and athletes, only Javier Calvo participated.

The Javis Part Ways After Fifteen Years Together