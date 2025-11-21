Javier Piñero: "Urological Check-ups Aren't a Big Deal and Can Save Lives" Early Detection of Prostate Cancer is Crucial

Movember is the trend that returns every November to remind us that men's health also requires attention, prevention, and conversation. Its symbol, the moustache, serves to highlight a clear message: early detection of prostate cancer and other urological conditions can completely change a man's life. To address this topic, the urologist from IMED Elche, Dr. Javier Piñero, shares some essential insights for the male population.

When should men start getting prostate check-ups?

Dr. Piñero, like the majority of urologists, is clear: "Generally, from the age of 50; and if there is a family history, better from 45."

An initial check-up allows for the identification of risks very easily through blood tests and a quick physical examination.

The Importance of Prevention

One characteristic of prostate cancer is that it offers a wide margin for early detection. "Just with a blood test and a rectal exam, we can significantly differentiate patients at risk," explains the specialist.

The problem, according to the doctor, is that it often shows very few symptoms. Most diagnoses occur when the patient consults for signs of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The most common warning signs are:

-weaker urine stream

-getting up several times at night

-difficulty starting urination

-blood in urine or semen

Breaking Taboos About Urological Check-ups

Urological check-ups generate some embarrassment among men, but Dr. Piñero dispels some myths: "Most patients, when we finish, say: 'Is that it?'. It's an examination that lasts barely 15 seconds and is almost never painful."

For the specialist, the key is to normalise it and attend with calmness:

"There are many urban legends, but the reality is that it's not a big deal."

How Habits Influence Prostate Health

Lifestyle always plays an important role in health. For example, "sedentary or obese patients tend to have hormonal changes that favour prostate growth and tumours," Piñero recalls.

He recommends regular exercise, less fat and meat, and a more plant-based diet.

Beyond the Prostate

Besides prostate cancer, from the age of 40–50, common problems such as:

-Benign prostatic hyperplasia, very common and causing most urinary symptoms.

-Erection difficulties, which "usually start to become bothersome from the age of 40 or 50," notes the urologist.

Check-ups Can Save Lives

To those who keep delaying the consultation, Dr. Piñero leaves a clear recommendation:

"Come. It's very simple, takes little time, and doesn't always need to be repeated every year. It's a gesture for the benefit of future health."

Movember reminds us that prevention should be present all year round, not just in November. And at IMED Hospitals, specialists are ready to accompany each patient with professionalism, closeness, and confidence.