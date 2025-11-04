Javier Arenas Caught Vaping in the Senate During Mónica García's Speech "Mr. Arenas, are you using an electronic cigarette behind my back in the Senate while I speak?", the Health Minister posts on 'X'

Javier Arenas, a senator from the Popular Party, has sparked significant controversy after being recorded vaping within the Senate premises during Health Minister Mónica García's speech. The image, shared by the minister on her X account, has elicited immediate reactions from politicians, media, and the public.

"It's a poor gesture towards the Health Minister. I forgive you, but please heed your PP colleague's advice to quit. You can consult with your primary care doctor," she remarks with irony.