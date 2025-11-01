Japan Mobility Show 2025 sets the stage for the next decade of automotive innovation

Some of the innovations and prototypes presented by Lexys at the Show

Japan Mobility Show 2025, held in Tokyo from October 30 to November 9, showcases the automotive brands' vision for the coming decade.

The central theme of the event is announced as "A unique opportunity to explore the future of mobility."

Over 500 companies and organizations from the automotive, electronics, telecommunications sectors, and startups are participating, emphasizing that the event not only showcases vehicles but also "mobility products and services" aimed at the society of the next decade.

Highlighted programs include the "Tokyo Future Tour 2035," projecting scenarios for 2035: city, sky, outdoors, global mobility.

Brands are no longer just showcasing new models but platforms, ecosystems, and mobility visions encompassing energy renewal, connectivity, new ways of travel (air, sea), personal mobility, shared services, etc.

Some of the clearest trends emerging from the show involve electrification, but without ruling out multi-energy and sustainable mobility.

Beyond just "electric battery," we see multi-propulsion systems (synthetic fuels, hybrids, flex-fuel) and bidirectional energy technologies/integration with grid and home.

This suggests that in the next 10 years, electric mobility will consolidate, but not as the only path: there will be a coexistence of technologies (EVs, advanced hybrids, synthetic fuels, etc.). Brands are building architectures and ecosystems to enable this transition, including infrastructure, energy services, vehicle-home integration, and even CO₂ capture.

The vehicle will no longer be just a means of transport but a space for living, working, leisure. Interiors gain prominence, digital experience, total connectivity, integration with home/work/electric grid increase. Brand differentiation will also focus more on experience than just power/consumption.

The "Tokyo Future Tour 2035" program at the event includes mobility on land, sky, and sea. For example, flying vehicles, outdoor solutions, and urban/sustainable mobility.

Startups play a significant role: the "Startup Future Factory" program brings together 159 companies developing new technologies, mobility services, energies, etc.

Vision for the decade

It will move towards a vision of mobility as a service (MaaS), integration of different modes (cars, e-motorcycles, scooters, eVTOL, drones, shared transport) and a redefinition of urban and rural transport. The private car will continue to exist, but in many cases, it will be complemented or replaced by adapted, autonomous, shared services.

Among the strategic implications for the next decade, integrated energy ecosystems should be highlighted.

Not only electrified vehicles but also energy systems (V2H, V2L), CO₂ capture, alternative fuels, home-vehicle-grid integration: brands are preparing the ground for mobility that is part of the domestic/urban energy environment.

Brands set goals for 2035 (for example, total electrification), indicating that between 2025 and 2035 there will be a wave of launches, infrastructure, and development.

From the luxury segment to urban micro-mobility, from adventure off-road vehicles to e-scooters or e-bikes, mobility will become more varied.

Connectivity, premium interior, personalization, digital services, shared mobility, all will be key variables.

Japan is an example of a country with challenges of an aging population, urban density, so models addressing these challenges are expected: assisted, autonomous mobility, compact vehicles, services for the elderly.

New challenges

The automotive industry poses challenges that include telecommunications, software, energy, infrastructure, IoT. The show reflects that electronics manufacturers are also entering the scene (for example, Sharp).

By 2035, it would be reasonable to foresee that in the next five years, electric vehicles (including plug-in hybrids) will represent a large part of the new market, with a much more mature charging/energy infrastructure.

Autonomous vehicles and mobility services (ride-hailing, shared autonomous vehicles) will become widespread in dense cities.

New forms of transport (such as urban air mobility or mobility ships) could begin to have commercial or trial presence.

Individual vehicle ownership could change: more subscription models, shared use, fewer kilometers per private user, more multimodality.

Interior design will change radically: vehicles will become "living rooms on wheels" or living spaces, not just for driving.

Regions with high urban density or aging populations, like Japan, will serve as laboratories for global innovations that will then be exported.