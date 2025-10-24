Jaguar I-TYPE 7: A Formula E Racer with Street DNA

Friday, 24 October 2025, 08:55 Comenta Share

Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled the new body design of its Jaguar I-TYPE 7 single-seater for the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, marking the start of its tenth season in the competition.

This new look, which retains the iconic black, white, and gold palette, reflects the team's innovative spirit with bold contrasts and dynamic geometric elements.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 7, already the most successful car in the GEN3 Evo era with six victories for Jaguar TCS Racing, begins its second year of homologations with an unchanged configuration. However, it introduces a renewed management and sports structure for the season: Ian James takes on the role of new Team Principal.

Veteran driver Mitch Evans joins 2019/20 Formula E World Champion António Félix da Costa. Together, they have 14 victories in Formula E, forming the most successful driver and team combination in the championship's history.

Cutting-Edge Technology in the I-TYPE 7. The I-TYPE 7 represents the pinnacle of engineering in the GEN3 Evo era. For the 2025/26 season, the car features new peripheral components developed by Jaguar: the propulsion system is entirely new, comprising a redesigned inverter, the motor generation unit (MGU), and a homologated transmission.

Key improvements include a lighter auxiliary electrical system that optimises handling balance, improved thermal management that increases MGU efficiency, and a newly developed rear suspension for greater adaptability to different circuits.

Regarding GEN3 Evo regulations, the I-TYPE 7 adapts to changes that include a new bodywork and the capability for all-wheel drive in qualifying duels, launch, and ATTACK MODE phases.

The hardware and software technology tested by Jaguar TCS Racing on the track will be transferred to the next generation of Jaguar's fully electric road cars, anticipated with the Jaguar Type 00. Drivers Evans and Da Costa will test the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia from October 27, ahead of the female test to be held on the same track on October 31.