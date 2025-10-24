Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Jaguar I-TYPE 7: A Formula E Racer with Street DNA

Friday, 24 October 2025, 08:55

Comenta

Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled the new body design of its Jaguar I-TYPE 7 single-seater for the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, marking the start of its tenth season in the competition.

This new look, which retains the iconic black, white, and gold palette, reflects the team's innovative spirit with bold contrasts and dynamic geometric elements.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 7, already the most successful car in the GEN3 Evo era with six victories for Jaguar TCS Racing, begins its second year of homologations with an unchanged configuration. However, it introduces a renewed management and sports structure for the season: Ian James takes on the role of new Team Principal.

Veteran driver Mitch Evans joins 2019/20 Formula E World Champion António Félix da Costa. Together, they have 14 victories in Formula E, forming the most successful driver and team combination in the championship's history.

Cutting-Edge Technology in the I-TYPE 7. The I-TYPE 7 represents the pinnacle of engineering in the GEN3 Evo era. For the 2025/26 season, the car features new peripheral components developed by Jaguar: the propulsion system is entirely new, comprising a redesigned inverter, the motor generation unit (MGU), and a homologated transmission.

Da Costa will join forces with Mitch Evans, who is entering his tenth season with Jaguar TCS Racing. Together, they have 14 victories in Formula E, making them the most successful driver and team combination in the championship's history. F. P.

Key improvements include a lighter auxiliary electrical system that optimises handling balance, improved thermal management that increases MGU efficiency, and a newly developed rear suspension for greater adaptability to different circuits.

Regarding GEN3 Evo regulations, the I-TYPE 7 adapts to changes that include a new bodywork and the capability for all-wheel drive in qualifying duels, launch, and ATTACK MODE phases.

The hardware and software technology tested by Jaguar TCS Racing on the track will be transferred to the next generation of Jaguar's fully electric road cars, anticipated with the Jaguar Type 00. Drivers Evans and Da Costa will test the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia from October 27, ahead of the female test to be held on the same track on October 31.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 La ruta de las fiestas de Halloween en Alicante
  3. 3 Ortiz le ofrece a Soldevila seguir en el Hércules hasta 2029
  4. 4 Exhuman los restos del médico Pedro Herrero, que reposarán en la Concatedral de San Nicolás de Alicante
  5. 5 Alicante no encuentra policías para cubrir la maratón del 30 de noviembre
  6. 6 Galvañ, el «herculano a muerte» que ha venido para quedarse
  7. 7 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos
  8. 8 El Manchester City y su afición se vuelcan con la familia del aficionado fallecido en Benidorm antes del partido frente al Villarreal
  9. 9 Caída de árboles por las fuertes rachas de viento en el norte de Alicante que obligan a cerrar castillos y parques
  10. 10 Alicante no tendrá bono comercio este año

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Jaguar I-TYPE 7: A Formula E Racer with Street DNA

Jaguar I-TYPE 7: A Formula E Racer with Street DNA