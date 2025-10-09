Israel-Premier Tech Also Excluded from Giro di Lombardia The Israeli team, already excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia to prevent incidents, is not listed in the final race of the season

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Thursday, 9 October 2025, 13:45

Israel-Premier Tech will not compete in the Giro di Lombardia, the final race of the 2025 season. On Thursday, the official list of participants for the 'Classic of the Falling Leaves' was released, and the Israeli team was not included.

The team, heavily criticized during the recent Vuelta a España for protests over the Gaza massacre, was also unable to participate last Saturday in the Giro dell'Emilia. The organizers decided to exclude them to prevent potential altercations and incidents like those in Bilbao or Madrid.

The reason for Israel-Premier Tech's absence remains unknown, as it is unclear whether the decision was made by the team itself or by the organizers to avoid conflicts in the season's final race.

This decision follows Monday's announcement that Israel-Premier Tech would succumb to pressure received in recent weeks, deciding not to carry the name Israel next year. Additionally, the team's owner and friend of Benjamin Netanyahu, Sylvan Adams, will step back from daily involvement and cease speaking on behalf of the team to focus on his role as president of the World Jewish Congress.