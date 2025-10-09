Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
Matthew Riccitello, from the Israel-Premier Tech team. AFP

Israel-Premier Tech Also Excluded from Giro di Lombardia

The Israeli team, already excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia to prevent incidents, is not listed in the final race of the season

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 13:45

Comenta

Israel-Premier Tech will not compete in the Giro di Lombardia, the final race of the 2025 season. On Thursday, the official list of participants for the 'Classic of the Falling Leaves' was released, and the Israeli team was not included.

The team, heavily criticized during the recent Vuelta a España for protests over the Gaza massacre, was also unable to participate last Saturday in the Giro dell'Emilia. The organizers decided to exclude them to prevent potential altercations and incidents like those in Bilbao or Madrid.

The reason for Israel-Premier Tech's absence remains unknown, as it is unclear whether the decision was made by the team itself or by the organizers to avoid conflicts in the season's final race.

This decision follows Monday's announcement that Israel-Premier Tech would succumb to pressure received in recent weeks, deciding not to carry the name Israel next year. Additionally, the team's owner and friend of Benjamin Netanyahu, Sylvan Adams, will step back from daily involvement and cease speaking on behalf of the team to focus on his role as president of the World Jewish Congress.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  2. 2 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
  3. 3 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  4. 4 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  5. 5 Aemet aumenta a naranja la alerta por lluvias en todo el litoral de Alicante este jueves
  6. 6 Una tromba de agua provoca una súbita crecida del río Amadoiro
  7. 7 Denuncian la presencia de restos de orines y heces en los vehículos de reparto de comida para personas mayores en Alicante
  8. 8 Prisión para el patrón de la patera rescatada en el Cabo de la Huerta de Alicante
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 8 de octubre en Alicante
  10. 10 La millonaria contrata de basura de San Vicente queda en el aire tras impugnar una de las empresas el proceso de licitación

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Israel-Premier Tech Also Excluded from Giro di Lombardia

Israel-Premier Tech Also Excluded from Giro di Lombardia