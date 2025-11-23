Iryo Train Strikes Between Alicante and Madrid During Black Friday and December Holiday The operator announces the implementation of 73% minimum services and passenger relocation

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 23 November 2025, 19:05 Comenta Share

The operator Iryo faces a crucial week marked by the strike called during the Black Friday operation and just before the December holiday. The strike days called by the unions are November 25, 26, and 27, and December 5, 6, 7, and 8.

The company has confirmed that it will maintain 73% of the minimum services, a measure aimed at "ensuring the essential provision of the service" and minimizing the impact on travelers.

The labor dispute arises after months of negotiations that began in June 2024. Iryo claims to have already presented "four economic proposals with significant improvements in base salary, variable remuneration, new bonuses, reduced working hours, and new professional classifications."

Despite this, it insists that it "regrets the strike call" and reaffirms its "willingness for dialogue and negotiation" with the unions.

To reduce the impact on thousands of passengers - especially those traveling between Alicante and Madrid - the company has activated contingency plans and will work from this Monday on relocating affected travelers, who "will receive their travel alternative from Monday 24 at 6 am."

Iryo also emphasizes that the strike "does not affect the train drivers' collective," which already has a signed agreement, and maintains its "full availability to resume negotiations as soon as possible."