The New Investiture Pact of Pérez Llorca Nearer: 'Good Harmony' Between PP and Vox The Popular Candidate Announces a First Meeting with Abascal's Party to Reach an Agreement

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, at the Junta de Portavoces de Les Corts, with José María Llanos from Vox, to the left of the image.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 14 November 2025, 18:55 Comenta Share

Juanfran Pérez Llorca's investiture agreement to become the new president of the Generalitat Valenciana is drawing closer. The secretary-general of the Valencian Popular Party announced on social media this Friday afternoon that he has already held an initial meeting with representatives of Santiago Abascal. The meeting was positive, marked by 'good harmony and willingness to reach an agreement' from both parties.

Pérez Llorca reaffirmed the 'responsibility' of both parties to seek an investiture that continues the work of the regional government 'with the reconstruction' of the province of Valencia following the October 2024 storm. 'A matter of utmost priority for both parties.'

PP and Vox have until next Wednesday, November 19, to reach an investiture agreement that guarantees Pérez Llorca the necessary votes to become President of the Generalitat Valenciana. This is the deadline set by regional regulations, but also the desire of the Popular Party to reach that date with a closed pact to avoid elections.

The alternative is for the Popular Group to present Juanfran Pérez Llorca without having secured an agreement with Vox, allowing an additional week for negotiations. This move follows the appointment of Pérez Llorca as the investiture candidate by the popular president, Albert Núñez Feijóo, last Tuesday.

The Popular Party is eager to move forward. Their timeline aims for the investiture debate to be held in the last week of November, once Pérez Llorca has testified as a witness before the judge in Catarroja investigating the Generalitat's management on October 29. The inauguration would take place in December, with the appointment of a new Consell.

Although Vox had claimed it would prioritise the programme over the candidate, their representatives have not acted until Pérez Llorca's name was on the table. The popular spokesperson in Les Corts has been the liaison with Vox in negotiations throughout this legislature, from Mazón's investiture to the regional budgets. They were working on the 2026 accounts when the resignation of the Consell's head forced a change of course. Once again, Pérez Llorca has taken the lead in the dialogue, hoping for success as in previous occasions.