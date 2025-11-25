Investigation into Alleged Sexual Assault Among Minors at Madrid School Parents of the assaulted six-year-old have filed a complaint against the alleged perpetrators, aged 11

C. P. S. Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

The Civil Guard is investigating a complaint filed by the parents of a six-year-old boy. According to reports, he was allegedly subjected to sexual assaults by two classmates from the same school, albeit in higher grades. Specifically, the accused are 11 years old. The Juvenile Prosecutor's Office has also opened proceedings, and the Education Department is examining whether protocols were correctly followed.

Although the complaint has been on record since mid-November, investigations are also looking into whether the incidents could date back to September, coinciding with the new school year when the alleged victim began first grade.

The school in question is the San José public school, located in the Las Matas neighbourhood (Las Rozas), as initially reported by Cadena Ser and confirmed by ABC through police sources. The child's parents began to suspect something was amiss when they noticed the boy had bruises and marks that seemed to result from pinches by the other two students.

"The Educational Inspection of the Community of Madrid is overseeing the measures and action protocols adopted by the San José public school to ensure the safety of its students while the incident is being investigated," stated the regional Education Department. These remarks follow a statement issued by the school to parents, assuring them that they are "acting with the utmost diligence, responsibility, and coordination with the relevant services."

The public school's letter, dated November 18, mentions a "possible situation of risk, suspicion, or evidence of sexual assault"; therefore, the San José management assures that "all actions, steps, and communications" dictated by the protocol are being carried out. "Ensuring at all times," it adds, "the protection, confidentiality, and well-being of the students."