Introducing the Townstar Evalia Ventus: Nissan's New Camper Van

Nissan is set to launch the new Townstar Evalia Ventus, based on the long-body version of the Townstar Combi, specifically designed for adventure enthusiasts and those who enjoy travel freedom.

However, the Nissan Ventus camper range extends further, available in the Primastar and Townstar models, and offered in two finishes: the Mid, aimed at those seeking comfort without sacrificing functionality, and the Luxury, for customers desiring maximum features and equipment for adventure.

Both versions stand out for their exclusive design, comprehensive standard equipment, and advanced connectivity technology, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

"The arrival of the new Townstar Evalia to the Ventus range completes an offering that provides multiple solutions for limitless mobility, with safety, efficiency, and comfort, ready to explore new territories with the best views," stated Francesc Corberó, Communications Director of Nissan Motor Spain.

Among the standout features of the Nissan Ventus models are the pop-up roof and static heating; a kitchen with stoves, sink, and fridge; the "separate" bathroom with shower and heating; as well as details like LED lighting, USB connections, swivel seats, and wood-vinyl flooring.