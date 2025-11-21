Introducing the New Special Edition SUV from Maserati: The Grecale Lumina Blu

N. S. Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Maserati unveils the Grecale Lumina Blu, a new special edition that combines an exclusive and refined appearance with a fully equipped technological package, making every journey even more enjoyable and comfortable.

Developed from the Grecale Modena, the new version stands out with its Night Interaction exterior finish, a striking double-layer metallic tone that accentuates the model's sculptural lines to make every trip exceptional. Complementing this refined "night attire" are the 21-inch Pegaso wheels, yellow brake calipers, and the yellow Trident on the C-pillar, creating a distinctive presence where elegance and sportiness naturally balance. The exteriors are completed with Matrix LED headlights and tinted rear windows.

Ampliar Interior Lumina Blu P.F.

Furthermore, the interiors of the Lumina Blu pay homage to Italian savoir-faire, showcasing the brand's craftsmanship and aesthetic refinement. The cabin, upholstered in high-quality chocolate-coloured leather, or alternatively in premium Ghiaccio leather, and adorned with open-pore burl wood inserts and a set of sporty steel pedals, combines natural materials with advanced technology to convey Maserati's most authentic expression, epitomising Italian luxury worldwide.

The meeting of artisanal tradition and innovation is also evident in the other standard features, elevating the comfort of the new Grecale Lumina Blu to an even higher level: the panoramic roof, the electric tailgate with motion sensor, the 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating and cooling (or 14-way with premium Ghiaccio leather), the heated steering wheel, and the 360-degree surround view camera. Thus, the cabin becomes a contemporary luxury environment, where every element contributes to an elegant and engaging driving experience.

Ampliar Special Edition Grecale Lumina Blu P.F.

The special edition Grecale Lumina Blu is equipped with the familiar 330 HP 2-litre turbo Mild Hybrid engine, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. This engine-transmission pairing perfectly embodies the concepts of innovation, versatility, and efficiency, offering smooth and refined performance for everyday use.