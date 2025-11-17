An intense electrical storm lights up the night in Alicante The episode crosses the city and province, with a yellow alert on the northern coast

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 17 November 2025, 20:50 Comenta Share

An intense electrical storm has surprised the residents of Alicante since this afternoon, leaving the sky completely illuminated by continuous discharges.

The episode began shortly after 7:30 PM when a line of storms crossed the city, leaving numerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes visible from various neighbourhoods.

En actualización This is breaking news and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es