Inside the Exclusive Dining Room of El Ventorro: Mazón and Vilaplana's €165 Meal

The owner of El Ventorro has already submitted to the Catarroja judge what was requested regarding the restaurant: photos of the exclusive dining room where Mazón and Vilaplana dined during the midday and afternoon of the storm, as well as the room's measurements and the invoice for the meeting: €165 for "two pre-arranged menus," at "table 106" of the venue.

The court notified the parties on Wednesday about the submission of the documents, marking a new step in the investigation. In the two snapshots provided by the venue's owner, Alfredo Romero, a room with minimal decoration can be seen, featuring an oval table in the center, four chairs, a small sofa, and a cabinet with drawers. Two tall windows illuminate the space.

From the ceiling, above the table, hangs a pendant lamp, with not a single picture adorning the walls, as seen in the photos. This is not the only document provided to the judge by the restaurateur. As requested by the magistrate, the owner of the central restaurant also submitted the invoice issued by the establishment after the meal between Mazón and Vilaplana. It states "two pre-arranged menus," for a total price, including VAT, of €165. As the witness declared during his testimony, the charge was sent to the Popular Party. The PP is listed as the invoice recipient.

The owner of the venue, located between Bonaire and Tertulias streets, has provided a second photograph showing the spaciousness of the exclusive dining room, which belongs to a part of the restaurateur's son's residence, with homes in the same building. In this snapshot, it can be seen how the table where Mazón and Vilaplana dined is out of view from the entrance to the dining room.

Alfredo Romero has also responded to another request from the Catarroja judge. The investigator asked the owner of El Ventorro for a plan showing the layout and measurements of the dining room where the former president and the journalist dined. And he has complied.

The document shows how the space reserved by Mazón and Vilaplana faces Bonaire and Tertulia streets through its two windows. It has a single access door, from which the interior of the room cannot be seen, as it is located in a leftward turn. The dining room is notably spacious, as demonstrated by its dimensions of 4.86 meters by 4.43 meters, as seen in the plan provided by the venue's owner.

The aim of the inquiries requested by the judge: to determine to what extent the restaurateur could have overheard some of Mazón's conversations during the calls he received from Cecopi or the discussions he had with the communicator.