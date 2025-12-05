'Innovation and Circular Economy' Conference in San Vicente by UA The programme includes a session focused on challenges and solutions for post-flood waste management and territorial resilience against extreme weather events.

The Alicante Science Park (PCA), in collaboration with the San Vicente del Raspeig City Council, will host the 'Innovation and Circular Economy' conference on December 10th. This event aims to position the municipality as a sustainability leader, foster new business opportunities, and strengthen the local innovation ecosystem.

The Municipal Auditorium and Social Centre of San Vicente del Raspeig will host this event, bringing together institutional representatives, companies, local entities, researchers, and ecosystem agents to foster connections and advance towards a more circular and resilient economic model.

The conference will begin with an institutional opening moderated by Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager, featuring the participation of Mayor José Rafael Pascual, Francisco Javier Sogorb, Deputy Director General for Digital Society and Artificial Intelligence Advancement of the Generalitat Valenciana, and María Jesús Pastor, Vice-Rector for Transfer, Entrepreneurship, and Scientific Dissemination at the University of Alicante, who will present the 2025 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award of the European BIKE-HEI project.

Following this initial segment, a mapping of circular economy initiatives developed in the municipality will be presented, followed by a panel discussion on the innovative ecosystem of San Vicente, moderated by Juan Grán, president of AEPI, with presentations from Fundeun, Atalayas–FEPEVAL, Aguas de Alicante, and Camacho Recycling.

Challenges in Waste Management

The event will include an Innotransfer session, coordinated by Encarni Pérez, PCA innovation agent, addressing challenges in post-flood waste management and showcasing various technological solutions, success stories, and capabilities of companies and research groups specializing in circular economy. Participants will include entities such as Revive Batteries, AGAMED, Consorcio Terra, the gvSIG Association, The Recirculars, and the 'Engineering for Circular Economy' group at the University of Alicante.

The conference will continue with a Focus Lab driven by the PCA and the Generalitat Valenciana's Social Responsibility Chair at the University of Alicante, where Irene Bajo will present 'Circular Opportunities in Motion'. This collaborative work dynamic will allow attendees to explore synergies, generate ideas, and activate shared projects that promote sustainable economic development in the municipality.

The meeting will conclude with a PCA networking space, designed to strengthen ties, facilitate professional exchange, and promote new collaborations. The closing will be led by Lourdes Galiana, Councillor for Employment and Local Development of the San Vicente del Raspeig City Council.