Inmate Attempts to Stab Another with a 'Homemade' Sharp Object in a Conflictive Module of Villena Prison In the same week, he caused a second incident by banging on the officers' cabin demanding his medication, requiring restraint

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 14 November 2025, 10:25 Comenta Share

There has been a new incident at Villena Prison. A troublesome inmate has been involved in two serious altercations in less than a week. According to sources from the prison union, the events took place in one of the "most conflictive" modules of the Alicante prison, where the inmate was involved in two attacks in just one week.

The first incident occurred last week when the inmate attempted to stab another prisoner in the same module with a "homemade sharp object." The quick intervention of officers and other inmates in the module thwarted the stabbing, as detailed by the prisoners' union Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar.

Union sources indicate that after such an action, no restrictive measures were applied to the inmate, as is usually done in cases of such magnitude, such as applying a stricter regime, first degree, or transferring to another prison. Instead, he continued his normal life in the same module, to the surprise of workers and other inmates.

Less than a week after this incident, the inmate was involved in another violent event. This time, in an "arrogant and aggressive" manner, he demanded his medication without waiting for the nursing assistant to distribute it in his module. The inmate began to aggressively bang on the officers' cabin, refusing to change his behaviour despite repeated requests from the staff.

Finally, the officers had to work hard to restrain him and isolate him from the other inmates for fear that he might repeat another violent act against his companions. The prison staff hope that the centre and the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions "will take some measures and send a clear message regarding such behaviour, both to the inmate involved and to the rest of the prisoners in the Alicante prison."