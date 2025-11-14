Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Alicante amanece con una 'lluvia de sangre': así se ve la nube de polvo rojo que lo impregna todo
Villena Prison. TA

Inmate Attempts to Stab Another with a 'Homemade' Sharp Object in a Conflictive Module of Villena Prison

In the same week, he caused a second incident by banging on the officers' cabin demanding his medication, requiring restraint

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 14 November 2025, 10:25

Comenta

There has been a new incident at Villena Prison. A troublesome inmate has been involved in two serious altercations in less than a week. According to sources from the prison union, the events took place in one of the "most conflictive" modules of the Alicante prison, where the inmate was involved in two attacks in just one week.

The first incident occurred last week when the inmate attempted to stab another prisoner in the same module with a "homemade sharp object." The quick intervention of officers and other inmates in the module thwarted the stabbing, as detailed by the prisoners' union Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar.

Union sources indicate that after such an action, no restrictive measures were applied to the inmate, as is usually done in cases of such magnitude, such as applying a stricter regime, first degree, or transferring to another prison. Instead, he continued his normal life in the same module, to the surprise of workers and other inmates.

Less than a week after this incident, the inmate was involved in another violent event. This time, in an "arrogant and aggressive" manner, he demanded his medication without waiting for the nursing assistant to distribute it in his module. The inmate began to aggressively bang on the officers' cabin, refusing to change his behaviour despite repeated requests from the staff.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Finally, the officers had to work hard to restrain him and isolate him from the other inmates for fear that he might repeat another violent act against his companions. The prison staff hope that the centre and the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions "will take some measures and send a clear message regarding such behaviour, both to the inmate involved and to the rest of the prisoners in the Alicante prison."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Los vecinos de la playa de San Juan de Alicante piden un cartel al estilo de Hollywood
  2. 2 Un incendio en el Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa obliga a confinar pacientes y personal sanitario
  3. 3 Un buitre leonado de más de dos metros obliga a activar una alerta junto al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 Nueva cita para crear el pulmón más verde de Alicante con dos mil nuevos árboles
  5. 5 El mensaje de Messi a la afición de la provincia de Alicante
  6. 6 El error que delató a un reclamado por los juzgados de Almería en El Campello
  7. 7 Aterriza en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche el avión de Angola Airlines que llevará a la Selección argentina a Luanda para su amistoso
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 13 de noviembre en Alicante
  9. 9 Villena denuncia el enterramiento de 346.000 toneladas de residuos de la dana en un vertedero privado sin tratamiento
  10. 10 Juanfran Pérez Llorca comprueba sobre el terreno los daños causados por el incendio en el Hospital de la Marina Baixa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Inmate Attempts to Stab Another with a 'Homemade' Sharp Object in a Conflictive Module of Villena Prison

Inmate Attempts to Stab Another with a &#039;Homemade&#039; Sharp Object in a Conflictive Module of Villena Prison