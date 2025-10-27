Initiative Calls for Left-Wing Coalition for 2027 Municipal Elections

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 27 October 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

With just over a year and a half until the 2027 municipal elections, movements are beginning to stir, particularly on the left. Polls indicate a rise in the right-wing bloc, especially due to the influence of Vox, which could sweep everything before it. In this scenario, the traditional fragmentation of the left could lead to lost votes, preventing the election of councillors necessary to avoid a right-wing majority.

Those who first noticed this shift were from Iniciativa, the party allied with Més in Compromís. Thus, the supracomarcal assembly south of Iniciativa-Compromís calls for "the need to work towards a progressive and united electoral coalition among all left-wing formations ahead of the 2027 elections," according to a statement.

Currently, the left-wing bloc includes Compromís, Podemos, ERC-País Valencià, Sumar, or Esquerra Unida, as well as other minor formations. This is without counting the PSPV, the majority force. In contrast, the right-wing bloc is divided between the Popular Party and Vox, so vote dispersion could harm the former.

Therefore, the supracomarcal co-spokesperson of Iniciativa, Felip Sánchez, has set the goal of opening "a sincere and constructive dialogue process among all progressive social, political, and union forces in the south of the country. A process that seeks, from plurality, to find common ground, agreements, and a shared strategy for 2027, prioritising common welfare over party labels."

He warns: "While the right and far-right consolidate dangerous and regressive projects for freedoms, citizens demand a united, consistent, and courageous alternative. Iniciativa wants to make a proposal capable of offering concrete solutions to everyday problems: access to housing, job insecurity, the labour emergency, and the climate emergency," said the co-spokesperson.

Therefore, the assembly has set priorities to "work with conviction for the convergence of the lefts ahead of the 2027 elections, aiming to build a broad, transformative alternative with a governing vocation in as many municipalities as possible. To promote the opening of a dialogue and negotiation process with all left-wing political forces, as well as with unions, social movements, neighbourhood platforms, and organisations working for fairer, greener, feminist, and more supportive cities," Sánchez emphasised.