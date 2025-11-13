Ineca and UMH Sign Agreement to Boost Studies and Expand Collaborations

O. Bartual Alicante Thursday, 13 November 2025, 12:25 Comenta Share

The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche and the Institute of Economic Studies of the province of Alicante (INECA) are strengthening their collaboration with the signing of an agreement that will govern the activities of both institutions. Thus, the rector of UMH, Juan José Ruiz, and the president of Ineca, Nacho Amirola, have signed this agreement which establishes a framework for developing and collaborating on joint actions.

Specifically, UMH and Ineca will undertake joint projects, cooperate in staff training programs, and provide mutual advice. They will also organize common activities related to the social promotion of education, culture, research, and technological development, and will promote the exchange of students, professors, and researchers through educational cooperation programs.

The president of the institute stated that "at Ineca, we firmly believe in the value of collaboration with university institutions. This agreement with UMH strengthens our commitment to the training of new professionals, innovation, and corporate social responsibility, and with the collaboration of specialists from Miguel Hernández University in the studies and reports of the Institute of Economic Studies."

Through this agreement, Amirola added that "we hope to share knowledge, generate joint projects, and offer students experiences that enrich their academic and professional development, while strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of our studies with the vision of UMH professionals." Both institutions highlighted the importance of linking higher education with the business sector to drive innovation, employability, and sustainable growth.