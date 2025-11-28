Industry Prepares Groundbreaking Regulation to Protect Artisan Products like Alicante Marble and Crevillent Carpets The EUIPO Launches the Regulation on December 1st, Allowing the Creation of PGIs for Industrial Products

Marián Cano during her visit to the Valor Chocolate factory and the PGI of Jijona Nougat.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:50

The Generalitat is finalising a pioneering decree to implement the European Regulation for the protection of artisanal and industrial Geographical Indications. This regulation, set to be approved in December, will make the Valencian Community the first in Spain to develop the European regulation, which comes into effect on December 1st.

Specifically, this coming Monday, December 1st, marks the launch of the European Regulation with the official opening of the register managed by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

This regulation introduces a unified and more rigorous legal framework to protect non-agricultural geographical indications at the European level, such as Alicante marble, Crevillent carpets, or Onil dolls.

It serves as a tool against counterfeiting and fraud, ensuring consumers the authenticity of the product, its quality, and its connection to the territory of origin and traditional techniques. In this regard, the Consell's decree will develop the application of the regulation in the Valencian Community, providing more guarantees to the protected designations of origin within the territory.

The Minister of Industry, Marián Cano, explained that this regulation represents "a new intellectual property right that, following the example of flagship products of our autonomy, such as Jijona and Alicante Nougat, will allow high-quality artisanal and industrial products linked to a specific geographical origin to gain recognition and protection across all European Union countries."

She explained this during her visit to the Valor Chocolate factory in Villajoyosa, the facilities of Turrones El Lobo, and the Protected Geographical Indications Jijona and Alicante Nougat.

"The Valencian Community boasts an invaluable industrial and artisanal heritage that can now be effectively protected. This is crucial to combat unfair competition and ensure the traceability of our products. This protection is vital to preserve the added value, traditional techniques, and employment of our industrial and artisanal sectors linked to the territory," added the minister.

Cano also assured that "the Generalitat, being a pioneer in implementing this decree, demonstrates its commitment to excellence and the defence of our land's productive identity, offering our producer groups a powerful tool for their development and international projection."