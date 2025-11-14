Indian Motorcycle Launches New Sport Scout RT and Sport Scout Sixty

V. D. Friday, 14 November 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

In a new development for 2026, Indian Motorcycle has introduced the Sport Scout RT, featuring a modern design and bringing a more aggressive spirit and greater capability to the Scout range. The lockable hard saddlebags offer over 37 litres of waterproof storage, capable of holding a full set of motorcycle gear, including boots, trousers, jacket, and gloves. Its top-opening design is practical and maximizes load capacity.

The new colour-matched fenders and semi-fairing, along with revised graphics, give the Sport Scout RT a custom look. The 152 mm Moto Style risers, in glossy black with machined highlights, come standard. The machined triple clamps and Moto handlebar complete the package. Its sporty solo seat provides lumbar support. The semi-fairing of the Sport Scout RT protects and customizes its look. With the Limited +Tech finish, the Sport Scout RT is available in Black Smoke with graphics, Sunset Red Metallic with graphics, and Chalk.

"The Scout is a market leader, a globally recognized icon, and with the debut of the Sport Scout RT, we are redefining what it means to ride an Indian Scout," said Aaron Jax, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. "Through a series of updates across the range, we not only continue to have the best cruiser on the road, but we are raising the bar by offering riders worldwide an unparalleled way to enjoy the open road."

Meanwhile, the Sport Scout Sixty joins Indian Motorcycle's more affordable range, previously consisting of the Scout Sixty Bobber and Scout Sixty Classic, as the sportiest member. The Mini Ape handlebar and integrated risers of the Sport Scout Sixty enhance reach to the controls and improve handling for a sportier ride. The sporty-style seat provides the rider with more comfort.

A semi-fairing offers wind protection, and its low seat height ensures great manoeuvrability. The standard mid-mounted foot controls keep the rider's feet firmly planted for easier riding and improved control. Finally, the Sport Scout Sixty features a 19-inch front wheel. With the Limited finish, the Sport Scout Sixty is available in Black Smoke and also in an A2 version for younger riders.