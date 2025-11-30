Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Campaign to control electric scooters in Alicante. AA

Hit-and-Run Incident Involving a Man on an Electric Scooter on Avenida de Novelda, Alicante

Emergency services managed to stabilise the victim and transport him to the hospital

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Sunday, 30 November 2025, 16:20

The hit-and-run incident involving an electric scooter on Avenida de Novelda in Alicante resulted in a 27-year-old man being injured and taken to a hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The accident occurred at 12:30 a.m., and a SAMU unit along with a Basic Life Support unit were dispatched to the scene.

The SAMU medical team attended to a 27-year-old man for a traumatic brain injury. After stabilising him, he was transported to the Doctor Balmis General Hospital in Alicante in the advanced life support ambulance.

