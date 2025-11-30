Hit-and-Run Incident Involving a Man on an Electric Scooter on Avenida de Novelda, Alicante Emergency services managed to stabilise the victim and transport him to the hospital

The hit-and-run incident involving an electric scooter on Avenida de Novelda in Alicante resulted in a 27-year-old man being injured and taken to a hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The accident occurred at 12:30 a.m., and a SAMU unit along with a Basic Life Support unit were dispatched to the scene.

The SAMU medical team attended to a 27-year-old man for a traumatic brain injury. After stabilising him, he was transported to the Doctor Balmis General Hospital in Alicante in the advanced life support ambulance.