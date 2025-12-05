Man Imprisoned for Stabbing His Partner to Death in Toledo Village Court also revokes parental rights of his three children, two of whom witnessed the crime

On Friday, the Court of Instruction No. 1 in Torrijos (Toledo) ordered provisional imprisonment without bail for the man arrested for stabbing his 39-year-old partner to death last Wednesday in the presence of two of their three children, all minors.

The 45-year-old detainee attempted to take his own life after committing the crime but failed and was taken to the University Hospital of Toledo, where he testified via videoconference on Friday. The detainee, named Franklin and of Peruvian origin like the victim, is provisionally charged as the alleged perpetrator of a murder. Additionally, his parental rights over his three children have been provisionally revoked, and he is prohibited from communicating with or approaching them within 500 meters.

The High Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha confirmed that there were no prior complaints from the victim, Rossmery, against her partner.

The woman wanted to separate

This gender-based crime occurred in the family home on Cirilo Montero Street in this town of 14,000 inhabitants. The man had been involved in several violent incidents with Rossmery, who had been seeking information on how to leave her partner at the Women's Centre in Torrijos for months. The victim, who suffered several fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, also participated in an anti-gender violence activity in this town on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and was being advised on the process of separating from her husband. They had three children: a 3-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old teenager. The latter was at secondary school at the time of the crime, but the other two minors witnessed the events. The 8-year-old girl was fully aware of what was happening as she went out onto the balcony, calling for help and shouting that her father was killing her mother and that he would kill her too.

The three children have since been receiving psychological support from the social services of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, which will act as a plaintiff in the judicial process.