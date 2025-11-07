Immigrants and Women: The New Driving Force in the Automotive Sector

A. Noguerol Friday, 7 November 2025, 13:41 Comenta Share

The Spanish automotive sector could find a growth engine in the foreign resident population and the 'dormant' female demand, according to a recent study by Solera presented at the eXpo Ganvam 2025.

In its analysis of automotive prospects, Solera identifies that the immigrant population has a sales potential exceeding half a million units in the automotive market, two-thirds of which correspond to used vehicles (UV) and the remainder to new vehicles (NV).

This opportunity arises in a context where the National Institute of Statistics (INE) projects a growth of the Spanish population by five million inhabitants over the next 15 years, with immigration being the main catalyst. It is estimated that the country will receive an average of around 450,000 new immigrants per year until 2039.

A key factor is that 75% of the foreign population residing in Spain are within the key driving ages (between 20 and 60 years). Additionally, most of their countries of origin have agreements for the validation of driving licenses with Spain, simplifying the process for them to legally drive after an administrative procedure at the DGT. The choice of vehicle would lean towards used cars due to their more affordable prices.

Women: A Demand to Awaken

Simultaneously, the sector can find additional potential in the Spanish female population. Despite women representing 51% of the population, they only account for 43% of those with a driving license.

José Luis Gata, Business Development Manager at Solera, pointed out that the Spanish automotive market is in a 'strategic position to seize these demographic opportunities'. The combination of the arrival of new immigrant drivers and the activation of female demand 'could generate significant sales in the coming years and help to invigorate the sector'.

The study points to a latent demand, as according to Unespa, 8.5 million women are car insurance holders, leaving a gap of 3.7 million women who could still enter the market, representing a considerable potential for sales of both new and second-hand cars.