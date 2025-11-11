'Image Hunters' Seeks the Best Photo in the Wildest Corners of the Planet Photographer Gotzon Mantuliz launches a new show on La Sexta this Wednesday, sharing majestic wildlife snapshots with various celebrities.

In the depths of the planet's most remote landscapes, where wildlife unfolds in all its splendour, 'Image Hunters' is born. This new programme on La Sexta combines adventure, photography, and nature under the guidance of photographer and adventurer Gotzon Mantuliz. Premiering on Wednesday in prime time (after 'El Intermedio'), the show embarks on a journey with famous personalities, where each image invites viewers to experience the thrill and wonder of encountering the most majestic wildlife. The goal is to capture the best photograph of the wild; the most impressive of animals living in freedom.

Produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with 7 y Acción, the series consists of six episodes, each focusing on an iconic animal and the challenges its photography presents. From tiger sharks in the Maldives to anacondas in Brazil, each species poses unique obstacles, from the difficulty of accessing their habitat to their unpredictable behaviour, requiring the team to deploy all their skill and patience to capture the perfect image.

However, La Sexta's new production not only aims to showcase the excitement of adventure but also seeks to reflect on the fragility of ecosystems and the importance of conserving biodiversity. Mantuliz, winner of the fifth edition of 'El Desafío' and 'El Conquistador del Fin del Mundo', with extensive experience as a nature presenter and photographer, explains the idea behind this project, in collaboration with the producers of 'El Hormiguero'. "Behind every image, there's a powerful story that has never been told. I wanted face-to-face encounters, without barriers, so that guests could truly experience what it's like to be in front of such an imposing animal," he reveals. "Pre-production has been crucial because each species and natural phenomenon occurs at very specific times of the year and in remote locations. Planning the filming has been a real challenge," he acknowledges.

The photographer also highlights the difficulty and intensity of the experience. "In nature documentaries, professionals can spend weeks or months getting a good image," he notes. However, in 'Image Hunters', they only had "one or two days to photograph the animal and record the expedition's story." "This creates high stress but reflects the reality of fieldwork. We wanted to show not only the beauty of nature but also the effort, patience, and determination required to capture it," he explains.

Silvia Abril is the celebrity who opens the series, which will also feature guests visiting different parts of the world, including Arturo Valls, Mamen Mendizábal, and Mario Vaquerizo, among others.

Meanwhile, Atresmedia's Director of Entertainment Programmes, Carmen Ferreiro, describes 'Image Hunters' as an ambitious project for the network, combining adventure and nature photography. "It's also an inner journey for the participants, where they will photograph wild species, which is something beautiful, and at times, as you will see, even dangerous," she explains. Ferreiro highlights the beauty of the images and describes the programme as 'gourmet', in a format that transcends the physical journey to become a spiritual experience as well.

The CEO of 7 y Acción, Jorge Salvador, focuses on the programme's challenges: "I went on the first trip, and the production completely depends on the animal, which is where the real difficulty lies," the executive points out. One of the tensest moments of the filming, as the presenter recalled, was when they stopped in front of a group of grizzly bears. "We were isolated," he remembers.

From the Iberian Lynx to the Shark

Throughout the season, Mantuliz and a different guest will explore some of the world's most spectacular settings. Among them, Arturo Valls will venture into Spanish forests in search of the Iberian lynx; and Mamen Mendizábal will travel to the Maldives to face the bull shark. Other episodes will feature Miguel Ángel Muñoz exploring the Brazilian jungle, Mario Vaquerizo living with gorillas in Uganda, and Patricia Conde approaching Alaska's wild bears. Each episode combines excitement, risk, and discovery, while also revealing the more human side of the protagonists.

The first episode will take viewers to Baja California Sur, where Mantuliz and actress, comedian, and presenter Silvia Abril will dive into the waters of the Sea of Cortez—dubbed 'the world's aquarium' by Jacques Cousteau—to document the migration of the majestic mobula rays, which can reach up to seven metres in diameter. Additionally, each instalment of 'Image Hunters' concludes with the publication of the photograph taken in National Geographic Spain.