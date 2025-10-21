The Ibiza and Arona to Lead Seat's Electric Era by 2027

Canal Motor Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 15:10 Comenta Share

The CEO of Seat and Cupra, Markus Haupt, has announced the renewal of Seat's portfolio over the next four years, ensuring that all models will have an electrified option.

This strategy was unveiled in Ibiza, a place that, according to Haupt, not only lends its name to a model but "captures the essence of who we are: young, dynamic, and open-minded."

The electrification of the Seat range will commence with the introduction of mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona models in 2027. These models, among the brand's best-sellers, "will soon comply with Euro 7 regulations," according to the CEO.

Haupt outlined the product plan and range renewal: 2027: Introduction of mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona models. 2028: Launch of the fully hybrid version of the Seat León. 2029: Arrival of the updated Seat León and Seat León Sportstourer, marking the complete renewal of the range.

The CEO also positively assessed the delivery of 194,200 cars to customers so far this year, "considering that Martorell (Barcelona) is undergoing a transformation towards electrification."

The brand's strategy, based on "product, commercial network, and communication," aims to optimize the offering to provide cars with character and quality, along with a wide range of accessories. In terms of communication, the brand is committed to a revitalized visual identity with new colours and renewed energy in cars, dealerships, and marketing.

In the context of the brand's 75th anniversary, Haupt highlighted Seat's history, which has transformed the mobility of millions, sold over 21 million cars, and attracts customers whose average age is 10 years younger than the rest of the Volkswagen group.