Iberdrola Extends Commitment to Women's Football Until 2030 Over more than a decade of supporting women's sports, the company now backs over 800,000 athletes across 35 national federations and sponsors more than 100 competitions.

The Spanish women's national team is preparing at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas for a historic Nations League 2025 final against Germany. On Tuesday, they received news that strengthens their journey: Iberdrola will continue its support for women's football until 2030. The announcement was made during a visit by the company's chairman, Ignacio Galán, to the team's training camp, where the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzán, was also present.

Galán used the meeting to convey Iberdrola's backing to the players and to highlight the impact of their achievements off the field: "Millions of women see themselves reflected in you. Our goal is to contribute to a society without barriers and with real equality of opportunities." The chairman also emphasized that the team faces its upcoming challenges with all the necessary tools to compete at the highest level.

Louzán, for his part, expressed gratitude for the continued sponsorship, describing it as an "ambitious commitment" to the consolidation of women's football. Similarly, Iberdrola ambassador and captain Alexia Putellas stated that the renewal "provides stability and visibility" to the project, while paving the way for new generations.

The agreement maintains support for national teams across all categories, the Copa de la Reina, the women's Primera Federación, regional competitions for under-12, under-14, and under-16, and major futsal and beach soccer tournaments. Iberdrola will also continue to be present on the training kits of the national teams and the referee uniforms of the women's First Division.

A support that has defined an era

Since 2016, Iberdrola has focused part of its strategy on promoting equality through sport. Its support reaches over 800,000 athletes across 35 national federations and more than a hundred competitions. In these nine years, the number of registered female players has tripled, far exceeding 100,000 licenses.

The growth of women's football is also reflected in the stands and in viewership: average attendance at stadiums has multiplied by 2.2, and the world record for spectators - 91,648 people at Camp Nou - was set during this period. On television, viewership has increased by 90%, with peaks of up to 6.5 million people during the Euro final against England.

The Iberdrola Ambassadors program, comprising nearly 35 elite athletes, helps to showcase female talent across various disciplines. Among them are names like Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Vicky López, Carolina Marín, Paula Badosa, Ana Peleteiro, and Paula Leitón.

Adding to this line of work are the Iberdrola Supera Awards, created to recognize initiatives that promote women's sports at all stages, from grassroots to elite competition.