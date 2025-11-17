Hyundai Inster: high-end in a compact size

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:12 Comenta Share

Hyundai Inster positions itself as the first electric vehicle to democratise advanced technologies, sending a clear message: price, range, or charging speed are no longer barriers to accessing a next-generation electric car.

With a combination of quality, space, technology, electrification, driving quality, safety, and equipment, it heralds a new era in electric cars.

[CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THIS CAR]

The Hyundai Inster stands out for its finishing quality typical of higher segments, evident in both design and finish. The materials used are pleasant to the touch, and it introduces sustainable materials in this segment for the first time, such as recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and biopolypropylene material extracted from sugar cane.

The screens and controls offer the same level of quality as Hyundai's superior models, with a pleasant touch and refined finishes. The compact central console is designed to create a greater sense of space, complemented by customisable trims on the upper part of the doors.

Inside, the space is highly modular: the rear seats slide longitudinally up to 16 centimetres and their backs can recline. Additionally, all seats, including the passenger's, are foldable, creating a completely flat surface with a capacity of 1,059 litres. This allows for transporting objects up to 2.30 metres or even enabling the area for resting. The seats are wider and more comfortable, with adjustable headrests in height and depth. Both the driver's seat and the steering column have height adjustment to facilitate an optimal driving posture.

The Inster surprises with its technological features. It is equipped with 10.25-inch multimedia and instrument screens, and an advanced connectivity system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and multiple Bluetooth connections. It features a voice control system with natural language recognition and the Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch, allowing the car to be unlocked and started with a smartphone without the need for a traditional key. Other premium details include ambient lighting and an interactive steering wheel with LED points that change colour according to the function. The model also supports Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Ampliar Technical sheet: Engines: electric 97-115 HP Consumption: from 14.3 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in metres): 3.82/1.61/1.57 Boot: 280 litres Price: from 24,990 euros

This car facilitates electric mobility with a range of up to 355 kilometres on a single charge in combined mode and up to 518 km in urban cycle. It supports fast charging of up to 120 kW of power in DC with CCS socket, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes, or recover energy to travel 100 kilometres in just 12 minutes. It comes standard with a powerful 11 kW onboard charger, and Hyundai facilitates domestic recharging for its customers with the free installation of an Iberdrola charging point, with a 3-year warranty and 24/7 assistance.

It incorporates electrification technologies from higher segments, such as the battery heating system to optimise performance and increase range in winter, and a high-efficiency heat pump that reduces energy consumption.