Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Les Corts votará la candidatura de Pérez Llorca el 27 de noviembre
Children enjoy a virtual reality attraction. TA

Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children's Day in Alicante

Primary school students and users of the centres participate this Thursday in this initiative organised by Social Welfare on Constitution Avenue

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 12:10

Comenta

Hundreds of children are participating this Thursday in the recreational, cultural, and awareness day organised by the Department of Social Welfare on Constitution Avenue to celebrate World Children's Day. The programme includes a multitude of workshops and artistic activities, with various entities collaborating.

The aim of this day is to promote and raise awareness about the rights of children and adolescents, as well as to provide information on prevention and intervention resources for children and adolescents through municipal social services, in a recreational environment. In this regard, in addition to offering Alicante's children a fun day of coexistence and awareness, the 18 municipal socio-educational centres in Alicante have been introduced. These centres cater to children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 and are configured as safe spaces for prevention, coexistence, and participation, offering free leisure activities directed at children.

Imagen principal - Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children&#039;s Day in Alicante
Imagen secundaria 1 - Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children&#039;s Day in Alicante
Imagen secundaria 2 - Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children&#039;s Day in Alicante

The recreational and awareness day organised for Children's Day will see the attendance of 120 students from the city's educational centres during school hours and users of the various municipal socio-educational centres in the city outside school hours, along with various social entities.

The programme includes artistic performances aimed at children and young audiences (musical and storytelling), as well as workshops adapted to different ages, giant games, photo booths, virtual reality, animation, lunch, and snacks (fruit from Mercalicante in the morning and hot chocolate in the afternoon).

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Through the various workshops prepared for the day, essential topics such as city care, the importance of recycling, and awareness for a more sustainable world are addressed.

The programme will conclude this Friday, 21st November, with a training day at El Claustro, aimed at professionals. The work of the intervention teams of the municipal Social Services and other specific intervention services for children, adolescents, and families will be presented, such as the Foster Care Team or the Specific Intervention Teams with Children and Adolescents (EEIIA).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Casa de Papá Noel de Alicante ya tiene fecha de apertura: cita previa y ubicación
  2. 2 Deudas, extorsiones y palizas: el narcopiso de Villena donde la cocaína se vendía a crédito
  3. 3 Estos son los días de venta de sillas para la Cabalgata de Reyes de Alicante 2026
  4. 4 TodoAlicante ensalza el valor de la provincia con los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  5. 5 Vox da por «perdidos» barrios enteros de Alicante por la inseguridad
  6. 6 Torrecilla dice adiós al Hércules entre lágrimas: «Se va un alicantino más»
  7. 7 Juicio en Alicante por una fuga temeraria hasta Mutxamel: droga arrojada por la ventanilla y dos policías locales heridos
  8. 8 TodoAlicante celebra esta noche la gran gala de los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  9. 9 Novedades de la Navidad en Alicante: un ángel se muda de barrio y brota otro árbol gigante
  10. 10 Alerta por la cuenta atrás para el cierre del Trasvase Tajo-Segura

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children's Day in Alicante

Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children&#039;s Day in Alicante