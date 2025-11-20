Hundreds of Children Celebrate Children's Day in Alicante Primary school students and users of the centres participate this Thursday in this initiative organised by Social Welfare on Constitution Avenue

Hundreds of children are participating this Thursday in the recreational, cultural, and awareness day organised by the Department of Social Welfare on Constitution Avenue to celebrate World Children's Day. The programme includes a multitude of workshops and artistic activities, with various entities collaborating.

The aim of this day is to promote and raise awareness about the rights of children and adolescents, as well as to provide information on prevention and intervention resources for children and adolescents through municipal social services, in a recreational environment. In this regard, in addition to offering Alicante's children a fun day of coexistence and awareness, the 18 municipal socio-educational centres in Alicante have been introduced. These centres cater to children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 and are configured as safe spaces for prevention, coexistence, and participation, offering free leisure activities directed at children.

The recreational and awareness day organised for Children's Day will see the attendance of 120 students from the city's educational centres during school hours and users of the various municipal socio-educational centres in the city outside school hours, along with various social entities.

The programme includes artistic performances aimed at children and young audiences (musical and storytelling), as well as workshops adapted to different ages, giant games, photo booths, virtual reality, animation, lunch, and snacks (fruit from Mercalicante in the morning and hot chocolate in the afternoon).

Through the various workshops prepared for the day, essential topics such as city care, the importance of recycling, and awareness for a more sustainable world are addressed.

The programme will conclude this Friday, 21st November, with a training day at El Claustro, aimed at professionals. The work of the intervention teams of the municipal Social Services and other specific intervention services for children, adolescents, and families will be presented, such as the Foster Care Team or the Specific Intervention Teams with Children and Adolescents (EEIIA).