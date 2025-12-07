A hotel in the old town helps create a 10,000 m² green lung in Alicante Its adherence to the Alicante Renace project enables the launch of a new and extensive ecological restoration effort in the El Palamó-Villafranqueza area

The Hotel La Milagrosa has formalised its adherence to the Alicante Renace project, enabling the launch of a new and extensive ecological restoration effort in the El Palamó-Villafranqueza area, a 10,000 square metre green lung currently undergoing environmental recovery.

The activity, organised and promoted by Alicante Renace, has involved the collaboration of the City Council and the Generalitat Valenciana, as well as the participation of more than 200 people who joined throughout Saturday morning.

During the intervention, social silvicultural work was carried out, including the planting of rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus), Cartagena cypress or sabina mora (Tetraclinis articulata), and Mediterranean ephedra (Ephedra fragilis), in addition to sowing more than 1,000 seeds of Mediterranean herbaceous species.

These three varieties were selected for their high drought resistance, soil fixation and protection capabilities against erosion, their high adaptation to the semi-arid Alicante climate, and their ecological value in the restoration of Mediterranean scrubland, where they act as structural species that promote the creation of microhabitats, improve water infiltration, and contribute to the progressive regeneration of more complex plant communities.

The day also included a strong educational component, with ecological workshops for families, children's activities, awareness dynamics, and information points on local flora and fauna. This social and pedagogical dimension reinforces one of the main axes of Alicante Renace: bringing environmental knowledge closer to the public and promoting a participatory model of sustainability.

The action was accompanied by the CEO of Hotel La Milagrosa, Juanfer Lozano, who wanted to share the day with the volunteers, and by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Raúl Mérida, whose presence institutionally supported the initiative. The director of Alicante Renace, Daniel Aguilar, highlighted the importance of the commitment of engaged entities: "The adherence of Hotel La Milagrosa demonstrates that when companies truly believe in sustainability, the transformation of the territory becomes unstoppable. Today we have not only restored a natural space: we have woven community, awareness, and future for Alicante."

For his part, the CEO of Hotel La Milagrosa, Juanfer Lozano, emphasised the company's commitment to the city and its surroundings: "For La Milagrosa, it is a pride to join Alicante Renace and contribute to the recovery of such a valuable space for the city. We believe in a business model that gives back to society part of what it receives, and this action is just the beginning of a commitment we want to continue strengthening."

The day concluded with a free lunch offered to attendees, creating a space of coexistence that strengthened the bond between citizens, institutions, and collaborating entities. With this new adherence, Alicante Renace continues to expand its network of committed companies and consolidate a public-private collaboration model aimed at recovering, protecting, and enhancing Alicante's natural heritage.