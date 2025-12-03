Hotel Occupancy in November Improves on the Costa Blanca Benidorm Leads a Strong Month Anticipating a Very Positive Christmas Campaign | Tourism Continues to Improve Its De-seasonalisation Data

Benidorm and the rest of the Costa Blanca face the Christmas campaign with good figures

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 16:35

Hotel occupancy data for November once again confirm the strength of the Costa Blanca, maintaining a steady pace as the December holiday approaches. All tourist destinations have improved on 2024's figures, consolidating a particularly positive 2025 for the sector.

Benidorm and the city of Valencia are once again the most dynamic hubs in the Valencian Community, nearing an average monthly occupancy rate of 80%. Meanwhile, other Costa Blanca destinations are around 72%, with a five-point increase reaffirming their vitality in the low season.

Benidorm Closes November Above 2024

Benidorm improves its results even outside the summer. The second half of the month closes with a 74% occupancy rate, in line with last year's 74.1%, allowing for a monthly figure of 78.9%, one point above 2024. The destination thus maintains stability, placing it among the most competitive on the Mediterranean coast.

Regarding nationalities, the United Kingdom continues to dominate with 43.3% for the fortnight and 45.3% for the month. Following this, domestic tourism stands out with 40.6%. Belgium and the Netherlands maintain their roles as significant complementary markets.

The Costa Blanca Moves Towards Year-End with Strength

The distribution by hotel categories shows a slight shift towards mid-range: four-star hotels close the fortnight with a 72.5% occupancy, while three-star hotels rise to 76.6%. For the month, three-star hotels reach 80%, demonstrating excellent adaptation to demand outside the high season.

Across the Costa Blanca, November proves to be an especially strong month. The second half reaches 66.7%, one point more than in 2024, while the entire month reaches 71.9%, nearly four points higher. The domestic market remains the main driver of the destination, with 56% for the fortnight and 52.1% for the entire month.

Within the region, Alicante South stands out with particularly solid growth: the second half reaches 71.5% and the entire month rises to 72.9%, more than three points above the previous year. Domestic tourism is overwhelming, exceeding 70% both in the fortnight and in the monthly total.

This dominance coexists with a diversified international presence, although the United Kingdom remains the leading foreign market throughout the area.

Forecasts for December maintain the positive trend. The Costa Blanca anticipates 60.4% for the first fortnight, while Alicante South projects 62.9%. Overall, the Valencian Community ends 2025 with tourism capable of sustaining its activity even in traditionally quieter periods, facing the Christmas campaign with stability and clear signs of structural strength.