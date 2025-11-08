A New Horizon It is time to look adversaries in the eye and act without complexes, to engage in the global cultural battle that the left has won due to the right's neglect.

When we speak of a new horizon, in most cases we understand that opportunities arise and a sense of optimism fills us. In this case, it is so, but with uncertainties that we must see how they are resolved. We are talking about the day after Carlos Mazón's resignation and how the government of the Generalitat Valenciana should be reconfigured. A significant challenge due to the balance of power within the regional PP; due to the lack of individual political entity (not my words, but those of more seasoned analysts); and, finally, the political calculation of each party, PP and VOX.

I maintain that the entire left advances united without any complex because their enemy is the right. The parties that make up the so-called left bloc, quite varied as there are supremacist and coup-supporting right-wingers, protect their government at all costs. They do not care if there is corruption, nepotism, or anything else as long as the 'enemy' does not win. We saw in the last Senate commission, when Pedro Sánchez was the speaker, how the left supported him without any embarrassment.

We are in that situation well understood by the media satellites funded with millions of euros to convey the message. For example, 78.7 million euros for communication on networks, 60 million more than Rajoy and Zapatero allocated for the same purpose. That is, no one within the left's communicative sphere will engage in self-criticism because they know it would give the 'enemy' an advantage. Denial, the principle of denial, is their defense mechanism, very Freudian, by the way.

However, the so-called right does not find its unity of destiny, does not find the clear and transparent objective of going all together while maintaining their own acronyms. Here we must clarify why this difficulty exists. The right has fewer political groups, excluding the PNV with its leftist drift so that Bildu does not snatch Ajuria Enea and the party of the fugitive competing with the mayor of Ripoll (belonging to a supremacist, xenophobic, and racist right-wing party).

There are three left: PP, UPN, and VOX. The first, the PP, is the majority, the one that gathers more wills throughout Spain. UPN is a split from the old UCD with a clear vocation to represent its territory, Navarra, without being exclusive, and VOX is another split but from the PP with a clear objective: to surpass it over time. The PP believes that VOX are their friends because most come from the former, they know VOX's core, but act as if that basal idea by their rebels (as they consider them) does not concern them. What happens? VOX knows it and knows how to read the PP's power desires and plays with them. The PP shelters them, gives them affection, but VOX, when they can, kicks them out. See the regional governments where they were governing together and broke up. Fortunately for the PP, they did not lose any. Beware! VOX is a democratic party, voted by the citizens and deserves that recognition. Another matter is some of their postulates.

What do I mean by this, that VOX does not know how to add up? VOX does not see the objective and if they do, it is a secondary objective, their particular arithmetic is a priority. There is no political embarrassment in lighting a candle to the saint and another to the devil. VOX's main objective is not to oust Pedro Sánchez as is clear from their actions. The objective is to humiliate the PP. They know that any approach by the PP to VOX benefits VOX. The green party does not understand primary objectives and joint action because, I insist, they only see themselves. Until the PP understands this, something Juanma Moreno in Andalusia and Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid have done, Abascal's party will continue its path, seeking its partisan gain, even if it favours sanchismo. If we talk about the media satellites and sociological cabinets, we face the same issue. The discussion of why Carlos Mazón resigned the day the Attorney General was in the dock played more into sanchismo's hands than helping the main idea, which is to call for early general elections. That communicative disquisition was out of place.

It is time to look adversaries in the eye and act without complexes, to engage in the global cultural battle that the left has won due to the right's neglect. The conservative 'laissez-faire' must be reconsidered and accept the exhausting task of not letting anything pass. The combination of ethics and morals with, excuse the vulgarity and political thuggery, is what will balance the scales that are currently not balanced.