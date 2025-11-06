Honda Unveils Revolutionary Supercharged Prototype, the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 6 November 2025, 17:35 Comenta Share

One of the main attractions at Honda's stand at the Milan International Motorcycle Show (EICMA) was the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype, the first model to feature the new V-shaped three-cylinder engine at 75 degrees with liquid cooling, unveiled last year by the Japanese company. It stands out primarily for its advanced electronically controlled compressor. This year, a displacement of 900cc is confirmed, maintaining a narrow and compact form.

This technology allows for precise management of engine boost, offering immediate torque response from low revs, and providing performance comparable to a 1200cc engine.

The model has been developed under the concept "Non-rail Rollercoaster", aiming to offer a dual personality based on delivering strong emotions and driving confidence. According to the brand, the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype is born "from the development team's goal to offer products that exceed customer expectations, with the ambition to realise the 'Joy of free and fun mobility' encapsulated in the Honda 2030 Vision".

Externally, the prototype features a fairing with asymmetrical side covers, while the tank emblem debuts the new "Honda Flagship WING" design, which will be gradually introduced in high-end models starting next year.