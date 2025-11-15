Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Honda introduces its new emblems at EICMA 2025 honda press

Honda Unveils New Emblems for Electric Motorcycles and Flagship Combustion Models

V. D.

Saturday, 15 November 2025, 12:05

Honda is accelerating its path towards motorcycle electrification, following its global expansion in this field which began in 2024. As part of this initiative, the Japanese company will introduce the new "Honda" emblem for its range of electric motorcycles — currently used in the company's electric car models.

This new logo will be applied not only to upcoming global electric models, starting with the Honda WN7, but also in authorised Honda electric motorcycle dealerships and in competition activities.

"As a symbol of Honda's commitment to electrification, this brand represents the pursuit of new value unique to electric vehicles, clearly distinguishing itself from conventional internal combustion engine models," highlight Honda's officials.

For the ICE models (internal combustion engine products) in the FUN category, Honda will introduce a new design of the "Honda Flagship WING" emblem. The previous design featured the wing in silver against a red background.

The new logo adopts a simplified wing motif, represented in a monochromatic palette, allowing for greater harmony with a wide variety of models and colours, while conveying an image of evolution and approachability.

The new logo will be progressively implemented from 2026 in Honda's flagship models.

