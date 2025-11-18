The new Honda SH125i receives enhancements in style and functionality to strengthen its urban popularity

Honda's SH family has achieved unparalleled success in the two-wheeled world. Since its market debut in 1984, with the launch of the SH50, the family has surpassed one million units sold.

The four-stroke Honda SH125i model arrived in Europe in 2001. In 2005, it incorporated the PGM-FI electronic fuel injection. The 2013 model introduced the low-friction eSP (enhanced Smart Power) engine and the Idling Stop system. The 2017 model saw a redesign with sharper lines, LED front and rear lighting, and the addition of the Honda Smart Key system.

The SH125i 2020 was essentially a completely new scooter, and the 2024 model marked the arrival of the SH125i Vetro, featuring distinctive semi-transparent, unpainted body panels that produce 9.5% less CO₂ emissions annually compared to standard colour schemes. For the 2026 model, the SH125i continues to progress with improvements in style and functionality. Over these 25 years, the "Scoopy" has been a major reference in urban mobility, characterised by its flat platform and 16-inch wheels.

For 2026, it receives an aesthetic update inspired by the SH350i, with new lines and a refreshed front signature. It incorporates a redesigned LED headlight—with a dual low beam divided by a central high beam—while the renewed panels, position lights, and contoured indicators form its sleek front signature. At the rear, the LED taillight and indicators are integrated between the aluminium grab rail.

Ampliar Honda SH125i

The seat incorporates new polyurethane foam to enhance riding comfort.

It features a new 4.2-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync.

Additionally, it offers 28 litres of storage space, capable of accommodating a full-face helmet, and the USB-C port, previously located under the seat, has been relocated to a new interior glove compartment in the front fairing. It also offers the convenience of the Smart Key system.

The eSP+ engine, a four-valve unit compliant with EURO5+ standards, delivers a maximum power of 9.6 kW and a torque of 12 Nm, with a fuel consumption of 45.7 km/l (WMTC mode). It incorporates the Idling Stop technology, activated via a switch on the right handlebar, which automatically stops the engine after three seconds of idling and restarts it instantly when the throttle is twisted.

Ampliar Honda SH125i

The HSTC system (Honda Selectable Torque Control), which manages the rear wheel traction, adds an extra layer of reassurance for the user. The steel frame houses the 7-litre fuel tank beneath the platform. The wheelbase measures 1,350 mm. The seat height is 799 mm, and the kerb weight is 138 kg.

The rear shock absorbers feature 5-position preload adjustment and an 85 mm axle travel. For the 2026 model, the SH125i incorporates new rear springs with revised diameters and settings. The front telescopic fork is 33 mm, with a 90 mm travel. The 16-inch cast aluminium wheels are fitted with Michelin City Grip 2 tubeless tyres, sized 100/80-16 at the front and 120/80-16 at the rear. The ABS system is standard; the front and rear discs have a diameter of 240 mm; the front caliper is dual-piston, and the rear is single-piston.

Among the available accessories are redesigned heated grips (integrated into the TFT screen), Smart Top Box, short sporty screen, and an enhanced alarm with a more powerful siren.

For the 2026 model, the SH125i will be available in the following colour options: the new Mat Lucent Silver Metallic, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Mat Pearl Diaspro Red, and Vetro Blue; and the existing Pearl Nightstar Black, Pearl Cool White, and Mat Coal Black Metallic.