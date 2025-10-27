Honda Prelude: The Civic with a Wolf's Skin

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 27 October 2025, 08:05 Comenta Share

Honda has resurrected one of its legendary names: the Prelude. This iconic sports coupe with a long bonnet, which once showcased the latest technology from the manufacturer, returns to Europe for its sixth generation, reviving a model that ceased production in 2001.

Honda has applied what it calls its "Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum" development principle, aiming to recapture the driving dynamics that have made it a cult brand. Essentially, they have developed a sports coupe chassis using parts from the Civic Type R, equipping it with the excellent hybrid engine from the conventional Civic, boasting 184 horsepower.

This engine acts as an electric motor, providing immediate response until more power is needed from the thermal engine. Additionally, for the Prelude, the Japanese brand has developed the S+ Shift system: a technology that reproduces the sound and feel of automatic gear changes.

Although the transmission is a constant CVT, this system temporarily makes one forget it, and even allows the perception of power jumps between the "gear" changes, making the driving experience enjoyable.

Honda engineers have transferred the expertise gained from developing the Civic Type R to the new Prelude, reflected in a precisely tuned chassis, communicative steering, and suspension with adaptive dampers. Furthermore, the vehicle incorporates the latest generation Agile Handling Assist (AHA) system, enhancing stability and composure in corners, reinforcing its dynamic character.

The rear shows the influence of retro design Honda

The driver can choose between different driving modes —Comfort, GT, Sport, and Individual— which modify the engine response, suspension, and steering. Notably, the GT mode has been calibrated to provide a more dynamic driving experience, making the Prelude a fun car to drive, although more power is desired.

The interior of the new model reflects Honda's attention to detail. The cabin features quality materials and an ergonomic focus. The front seats have been developed differently: the driver's seat offers greater lateral support for cornering, while the passenger seat prioritises comfort on long journeys and is wider and more cushioned.

The interior is sober but well-finished and functional Honda

In terms of connectivity, the new Prelude features a more intuitive multimedia system, standardly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 10.2-inch digital panel that displays customisable information to the driver's liking.

Safety reaches a new level in the Prelude thanks to the expanded Honda Sensing package, which includes the most advanced driver assistance systems, along with structural improvements aimed at optimising protection in the event of an impact.

For now, the brand has not announced prices for the Spanish market, but it is expected to be positioned above the hybrid Civic and below the Type R. Being a three-door coupe, they do not expect sales volumes to be astronomical, but it is a good sign that brands like this continue to support these silhouettes.