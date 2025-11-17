Honda launches new safe riding courses in Madrid

V. D. Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:55 Comenta Share

Honda Safety Institute (HIS), a European leader in motorcycle training, has announced the launch of a new project. These are Open Road Riding Courses in the Community of Madrid. This initiative marks a new milestone in HIS's expansion strategy, aiming to extend its training model across the country.

After more than 15 years of experience and over 30,000 motorcyclists trained at its Santa Perpètua de Mogoda centre in Barcelona, HIS is taking a step forward to offer training experiences in real traffic environments, that is, on open roads in other regions of Spain, specifically in Madrid.

The new courses are designed for motorcyclists holding an A2 and A license, focusing on key aspects such as motorcycle control techniques, cornering, and risk anticipation. The aim of the courses is to provide tools for greater control, confidence, and safety for motorcyclists, regardless of their experience level.

The upcoming courses are already scheduled:

- November 22, in collaboration with the official dealer Motorsport

- November 29, in collaboration with the official dealer Ikono

- December 6, reserved date

The courses from the Honda Safety Institute arrive in Madrid

The courses will be conducted by Actividades Sobre Ruedas (ASR), a company specializing in advanced motorcycle training, certified by Honda Spain in processes, content, and training methodology. This ensures high-quality training standards for the benefit of participants. Additionally, this project is supported by the network of official Honda dealers in the Community of Madrid.

The courses will take place on routes selected for their variety of layout and conditions, guided by ASR instructors who have also undergone a brand certification process to be part of this project. Each session will include various stops along the route to work on key aspects and to view and analyze multimedia content, such as the participants' own development on the road.

Albert Cavero, Honda Motor Europe Safety Training Dpt. Manager, highlights: "We have finally been able to materialize our HIS expansion project by bringing our training services to other communities. Transferring the value of over 30 years of knowledge and experience, along with the professionalism of ASR and the network of official Honda dealers in Madrid, will represent a high added value for the safety of the motorcycling community. At the same time, we will continue working to expand our training offer and announce the launch of new initiatives throughout the territory. Not in vain, motorcycle training is a key element to reach our goal of zero fatalities in traffic accidents by 2050."