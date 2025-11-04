Honda launches its new CB1000GT, a sport tourer brimming with technology

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 16:35 Comenta Share

Honda has utilised the platform of its supernaked Hornet 1000 to create a sport tourer capable of devouring long stretches of kilometres with comfort, while simultaneously delivering a good dose of sportiness when the tarmac twists.

The new CB1000GT, recently unveiled at the Milan EICMA show, therefore uses the 1000 cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine of its naked sibling (based on the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade) albeit with specific electronic management adjustments aimed at offering smooth power delivery at the initial throttle opening. It offers 147.5 hp at 11,000 rpm, with a torque of 102 Nm at 8,750 rpm. With a fuel consumption of 16.5 km/l and a 21-litre fuel tank, it can achieve a range of 340 km. It also features an assisted clutch with anti-rebound system and a standard quickshifter in both directions.

In the chassis department, the new CB1000GT features a single-piece diamond-type steel structure and a revised subframe that expands space for the GT's touring functions.

The cast aluminium Pro-Link swingarm grows by 16 mm, improving high-speed stability with a full load. For the passenger, new cast aluminium footpegs have been installed.

The curb weight is 229 kg while the seat height is 825 mm. The riding position is upright, and the handlebar and footpeg positions have been optimised to form a more comfortable ergonomic triangle. The seat thickness has also increased compared to the Hornet to enhance comfort.

It comes standard with Showa suspension with electronic adjustment (Showa-EERA), allowing the rider to select, at the push of a button, between urban comfort, sporty response, high-speed touring stability, or precision in the rain. The system automatically adjusts damping based on travel speed, processing information from three sources: vehicle speed (from the ECU), the bike's posture and attitude (from the IMU), and fork behaviour (from the travel sensor). Compared to the Hornet, suspension travel has also increased: 130 mm at the front and 144 mm at the rear (compared to 130 mm/140 mm).

It also features the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls cornering ABS. To bring it to a halt, two Nissin radial four-piston calipers work on 310 mm floating discs at the front. The 240 mm rear disc is operated by a Nissin single-piston caliper. The Hornet's 5Y design wheels are made of lightweight aluminium. The tyres are sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 180/55-ZR17 at the rear.

It offers four pre-set riding modes, with pre-established combinations of engine power (EP), engine braking (EB), and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), in addition to a USER option that allows custom configuration.

The adjustable screen in five positions —operable with one hand— offers a total travel of 81 mm. The standard detachable side cases offer a loading capacity of 37 litres on the left side and 28 litres on the right. Heated grips are included as standard.

All lighting is LED and features the Honda Smart Key system. Cruise control is standard, as are the handguards and heated grips.

The screen is a five-inch colour TFT and offers connectivity for iOS/Android smartphones via Honda RoadSync, allowing step-by-step navigation directly on the screen, as well as the option to make calls or listen to music via a helmet with a Bluetooth system.

The CB1000GT 2026 will be available in Grand Prix Red with extended decoration in Graphite Black, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, and Graphite Black colours.