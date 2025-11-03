Honda's Forza Range to Feature New Colours in 2026

V. D. Monday, 3 November 2025, 15:05 Comenta Share

Following the comprehensive update they received in 2025, Honda's Forza 125 and 300 models will feature a new range of colours for 2026. Since their debut in the European market a decade ago, both models have consistently ranked among the top ten best-selling models, with over 17,000 units sold so far in 2025.

Both the Forza 125 and the Forza 350 come standard with an electric screen adjustable by 180 mm, full LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), USB-C connectivity, and a Smart Key system. Key information is displayed on a five-inch colour TFT screen, offering seamless smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync.

The new colours available for the Forza 350 2026 include Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Cynos Gray Metallic, Pearl Cool White, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic, adding to the existing Pearl Falcon Gray. An exclusive special edition of the Forza 350 2026 will also be available in Pearl Nightstar Black, featuring red graphics and matching stitching.

For the Forza 125, the new colour available for 2026 is Pearl Cool White, which joins Mat Cynos Gray Metallic, Pearl Falcon Gray, and Mat Pearl Pacific Blue. The Forza 125 will also have a new special edition in Pearl Nightstar, with bronze-finished wheels and exclusive graphics.

Both models are equipped with a 33 mm telescopic fork, dual rear shock absorbers, and 15/14-inch wheels front/rear. Standard equipment includes HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB-C port, illuminated storage space for two full-face helmets, full LED lighting, and a Smart Key system. A five-inch TFT screen incorporates smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync and is operated through a new four-way backlit switch. The new colour options for the 2026 model keep the Forza 125 at the forefront.