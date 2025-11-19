Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New Honda E-Clutch Range honda press

Honda Expands Its E-Clutch Range, Featuring Clutchless Shifting Technology

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:05

Comenta

Honda's E-Clutch family is set to expand by 2026. This innovative technology from the Japanese manufacturer, which made its debut in 2024 with the CBR650R and CB650R models, allows for quicker and smoother gear changes. Riders no longer need to use the clutch lever to start, stop, or shift gears, whether up or down. Instead, they simply use the gear pedal to select the desired gear.

The system also permits conventional use of the clutch lever at any time. After use, the system automatically reactivates in less than a second if the engine exceeds certain RPMs, or after five seconds at low speeds. If the rider wishes to deactivate the system for a specific start, it can be done from the left handlebar controls, provided the motorcycle is stationary and in neutral.

To enhance legroom, the mounting structure of the Honda E-Clutch has been modified by splitting the clutch actuator shaft into two and adding a gear train, shifting it 40 mm outward.

Furthermore, the anti-vibration rubbers and standard clutch cover design supports have been removed following tests, thanks to the optimisation of the engine cover design, resulting in a weight saving of 300 grams.

In the Transalp and Hornet models, the system integrates for the first time with the electronic throttle (TBW), allowing the engine's RPMs to match the rear wheel speed for smoother downshifts. In the Transalp, off-road performance is enhanced with smooth upshifts even when the rear wheel is slipping, thanks to control based on monitoring the speed of both wheels.

It will also be available as an option on three popular 500 cc models – the CB500 Hornet, NX500, and CBR500R – marking the first time it is offered on A2 licence-compatible models, bringing its benefits to young European riders.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  3. 3 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  7. 7 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 La jueza de la dana apunta a que Mazón mintió en el Congreso sobre la hora en la que conoció que hubo víctimas mortales

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Honda Expands Its E-Clutch Range, Featuring Clutchless Shifting Technology

Honda Expands Its E-Clutch Range, Featuring Clutchless Shifting Technology