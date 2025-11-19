Honda Expands Its E-Clutch Range, Featuring Clutchless Shifting Technology

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Honda's E-Clutch family is set to expand by 2026. This innovative technology from the Japanese manufacturer, which made its debut in 2024 with the CBR650R and CB650R models, allows for quicker and smoother gear changes. Riders no longer need to use the clutch lever to start, stop, or shift gears, whether up or down. Instead, they simply use the gear pedal to select the desired gear.

The system also permits conventional use of the clutch lever at any time. After use, the system automatically reactivates in less than a second if the engine exceeds certain RPMs, or after five seconds at low speeds. If the rider wishes to deactivate the system for a specific start, it can be done from the left handlebar controls, provided the motorcycle is stationary and in neutral.

To enhance legroom, the mounting structure of the Honda E-Clutch has been modified by splitting the clutch actuator shaft into two and adding a gear train, shifting it 40 mm outward.

Furthermore, the anti-vibration rubbers and standard clutch cover design supports have been removed following tests, thanks to the optimisation of the engine cover design, resulting in a weight saving of 300 grams.

In the Transalp and Hornet models, the system integrates for the first time with the electronic throttle (TBW), allowing the engine's RPMs to match the rear wheel speed for smoother downshifts. In the Transalp, off-road performance is enhanced with smooth upshifts even when the rear wheel is slipping, thanks to control based on monitoring the speed of both wheels.

It will also be available as an option on three popular 500 cc models – the CB500 Hornet, NX500, and CBR500R – marking the first time it is offered on A2 licence-compatible models, bringing its benefits to young European riders.