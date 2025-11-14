Historic Change in the Hogueras Subsidy Model Achieves a Global Increase of 80,000 Euros Federació and the City Council move towards a system based on the actual investment of each foguera or barraca portalada, with 75% advances and guaranteed minimums for all categories

Las Hogueras de Alicante 2026 will undergo a historic change in the subsidy system for the foguera and the barraca portalada. The current aid system, based on category scales, is set to undergo a significant modification, pending approval from the municipal Intervention, to apply them to actual investment.

It was just past 7:30 PM this Friday, after nearly two hours of extraordinary assembly, when the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan presented a new proposal to the fogueres and barracas commissions, before entrusting it to the Department of Festivities for final approval.

The core idea of this proposal is to apply a fixed percentage on the actual investment of the foguera or portalada, around 30% for adults and 20% for children. For barracas, the final drafting of the criteria is being finalised, with minimums around 900 euros. Thus, every euro invested would directly impact the subsidy, equally rewarding the efforts of all commissions.

Another key advancement is the advance payment system. The project proposes that the required disbursement from the commissions be limited to approximately 15% of the contract value. This would allow for a 75% advance of the subsidy, likely before June. The remaining 25% would be paid after the Fogueres Festivities, as individual justifications are presented, without having to wait for all commissions.

This proposal for a profound reform of the subsidy model comes after fifteen days of continuous meetings between the managing body of the Hogueras de Alicante and the City Council. It was during these meetings that the Federació conveyed its proposals to the Festivities Department, which have been responded to and accepted to proceed with the final system, presented this Friday.