Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Extraordinary assembly to present the proposal for modifying the subsidies. AM

Historic Change in the Hogueras Subsidy Model Achieves a Global Increase of 80,000 Euros

Federació and the City Council move towards a system based on the actual investment of each foguera or barraca portalada, with 75% advances and guaranteed minimums for all categories

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 14 November 2025, 22:10

Comenta

Las Hogueras de Alicante 2026 will undergo a historic change in the subsidy system for the foguera and the barraca portalada. The current aid system, based on category scales, is set to undergo a significant modification, pending approval from the municipal Intervention, to apply them to actual investment.

It was just past 7:30 PM this Friday, after nearly two hours of extraordinary assembly, when the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan presented a new proposal to the fogueres and barracas commissions, before entrusting it to the Department of Festivities for final approval.

The core idea of this proposal is to apply a fixed percentage on the actual investment of the foguera or portalada, around 30% for adults and 20% for children. For barracas, the final drafting of the criteria is being finalised, with minimums around 900 euros. Thus, every euro invested would directly impact the subsidy, equally rewarding the efforts of all commissions.

Another key advancement is the advance payment system. The project proposes that the required disbursement from the commissions be limited to approximately 15% of the contract value. This would allow for a 75% advance of the subsidy, likely before June. The remaining 25% would be paid after the Fogueres Festivities, as individual justifications are presented, without having to wait for all commissions.

This proposal for a profound reform of the subsidy model comes after fifteen days of continuous meetings between the managing body of the Hogueras de Alicante and the City Council. It was during these meetings that the Federació conveyed its proposals to the Festivities Department, which have been responded to and accepted to proceed with the final system, presented this Friday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Los vecinos de la playa de San Juan de Alicante piden un cartel al estilo de Hollywood
  2. 2 Nueva cita para crear el pulmón más verde de Alicante con dos mil nuevos árboles
  3. 3 Nico Espinosa ya tiene fecha de vuelta en el Hércules
  4. 4 Muere al caérsele encima del coche una palmera en Torrevieja
  5. 5 La avenida de la Constitución de Alicante estrenará sombrajes en verano de 2026
  6. 6 Un buitre leonado de más de dos metros obliga a activar una alerta junto al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  7. 7 Tres detenidos por el homicidio de un joven sueco en Torrevieja al que arrastraron con el coche tras robarle el móvil
  8. 8 «La gente viene a Alicante no solo porque sea divertido, sino también porque es sano»
  9. 9 La Universidad de Alicante reformará uno de sus edificios más transitados: «Es incómodo»
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 13 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Historic Change in the Hogueras Subsidy Model Achieves a Global Increase of 80,000 Euros

Historic Change in the Hogueras Subsidy Model Achieves a Global Increase of 80,000 Euros